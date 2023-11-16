Students and UDPD reflect on crosswalk safety at the university

BY

Staff Reporter

On any given day on campus or Main Street, students often gather at crosswalks, waiting to pass to the other side. As soon as the coast seems clear, the group floods across the road, ignoring the bright red hand warning pedestrians that it is not yet time to cross.

Caitlyn Kirk, a senior English education major at the university, admitted that she does not take crosswalk safety seriously. As a Welcome Ambassador for the university, the only time Kirk adheres to crossing rules is when she is representing the university in her uniform. Other than that, she said she has never feared getting in trouble.

“I’ve never really cared,” Kirk said. “My hometown is structured very much like Main Street so it’s the same vibe. Just once there’s no car, I’m going.”

UDPD seems to be at a loss for what more they can do to address the prevalence of jaywalking. Along with installing new traffic lights and utilizing crossing guards at busy intersections, they have also implemented an education program to help students learn about crosswalk safety. This is meant to inform students, rather than punish them for not knowing about jaywalking laws, according to Special Operations Commander, Lieutenant Adrienna Benevento.

Benevento acknowledged that there is always room for more solutions. Yet given the resources UDPD provides, it falls into the hands of students to keep themselves safe, Benevento said.

“We prioritize education when it comes to pedestrian outreach, but at the same time, you know, our students are adults,” Benevento said. “They know how to cross the street, they know what the traffic laws are, and we kind of have to give them the autonomy to make those decisions for themselves.”

Benevento said that the purpose of this pedestrian safety class is to help students understand the severity of jaywalking.

Students have expressed that the possible lack of knowledge on crosswalk safety could be the cause of the jaywalking surge that the university faces.

Katelyn Dabanzo, a marketing major at the university, believes she takes crosswalk safety more seriously. Even so, she finds herself following the crowd of students storming the street when the pedestrian light is still red from time to time.

Dabanzo believes that jaywalking laws are not as enforced or strict as they could be, but believes that education implementation is an important tool that UDPD could provide.

“I think it could be more beneficial than ticketing,” Dabanzo said. “I don’t think that many people are aware of how serious crosswalk safety actually is.”

The importance of educating students is helping them understand that the responsibility of their safety is ultimately on them, Benevento said.

According to Benevento, a student’s responsibility is no longer about paying a fine and moving on with their day, but about understanding the true reality of the possible consequences.

“I like to make sure that they understand that regardless of who has the right-of-way in a crosswalk or on a street, the pedestrian is going to lose every time, and that’s what matters,” Benevento said. “No matter who’s in the wrong, the pedestrian is the one that’s gonna get hurt.”