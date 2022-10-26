Students express frustration over the lack of a Re-Coop Day

BY ALEXANDRA WEBBER

Staff Reporter

As students have settled back into the Blue Hen groove, more than a few have begun to notice that something is missing. The Blue Hen Re-Coop Day, a day in which classes have previously been canceled to prioritize student well-being, won’t take place this year.

The first Blue Hen Re-Coop Day took place on Oct. 11, 2019. Since then, it has occurred nearly every semester, making its absence that much more noticeable.

Whether in casual dining hall dialogues, group chats or YikYak exchanges, students’ confusion surrounding the decision is palpable. Many are disappointed, but not surprised.

When asked if she knew why there isn’t a Re-Coop day, senior Ejame Jabali wasn’t certain.

“Why would they stop?” Jabali said. “Maybe they think if they give us a day to relax, all we’re probably gonna use it for is to party. But that’s still like you relaxing. I feel like either that they don’t want us to either have fun or they think we’re gonna get dumb and lazy if we don’t focus all the time on our work.”

According to university spokesperson Peter Bothum, there is a reason behind this decision.

“Re-Coop Day is typically hosted on Fall break, but since it is an election year, there is no Fall break,” he wrote in an email.

However, some feel that the university could easily give students a fall break separate from Election Day.

It’s currently unknown whether or not the university is planning to hold a Re-Coop Day in years to come, but junior Georgiann Walker, a part of the Student Government Association and firm advocate for student mental health has hope, saying there will “definitely” be more in the future.

“Having one day out [of] the semester just for us to have a break was very beneficial,” Walker said.

However, she ultimately said that one day off is not enough. Walker commended the university for the steps it has taken so far in terms of mental health, referring to the Wellbeing Center at Warner Hall, but she’s also aware of the stresses that students face every day.

“As every campus will promote mental health and always will tell people to find resources on campus and do that, I think there should be more Re-Coop Days, especially throughout the semester,” Walker said.

Walker then went on to explain the different factors that could contribute to student stress.

“Anything can go on within a student’s life,” Walker said. “I know that people have work, people have classes, people have their struggles to deal with and that’s so many things to deal with as well as just being a person as well.”

Jabali echoed this sentiment, explaining that apart from Re-Coop Days, students’ only chance to catch a break is on weekends, which are cut short by preparations for the upcoming week on Sunday nights.

While students are unsure about the future of Re-Coop Days at the university, the absence of one this semester has left many feeling overworked and undervalued. Some, like Walker, have responded to this absence more outwardly than others.

The lack of this break has caused some students to realize that a singular Re-Coop Day is not enough to relieve the pressures that students deal with on a daily basis. The solution to this isn’t yet clear, but students believe that having more frequent breaks dedicated to their well-being throughout the semester is a step in the right direction.