Students, faculty weigh in on 2022 commencement plans, removal of department convocations

The college convocations will lack the level of intimacy and accessibility that the departmental gatherings offered students, parents and faculty.



Disappointed, frustrated and surprised — those were some of the reactions to the newly announced commencement and convocation plans for the Class of 2022.



This past month, the university announced its plans for graduation, including no departmental gatherings, a noted difference from years past.

Instead, ten convocations will be held for the university’s nine colleges and the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy from May 26-28. The university’s full commencement will be held at Delaware Stadium on May 28 at 9 a.m.

According to Beth Brand, vice president and university secretary, the estimated attendance for the full commencement will be 4,000 graduates and 18,000 guests. This number includes the university’s largest college, the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), which projects to have over 2,000 graduates and more than 12,000 guests at its convocation.

Faith Goetzke, a political science and psychology double major, expressed that she sees little difference between the full commencement and the CAS convocation she will participate in. After three years as an undergraduate, two of which were spent virtually, Goetzke is concerned about missing out on another once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“In those larger ceremonies, you’re just a two-second blip,” Goetzke said. “You’re sitting on the football field or on the Green, probably quite far away from people that you know.”



The ten convocations are a step up from the model the university enacted last spring, where four ceremonies honored the Class of 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic and strict university and state guidelines.

Prior to the pandemic, the university supported and helped operate over 40 ceremonies for different departments and programs during graduation weekend. In 2019, 46 separate ceremonies were held in spaces such as student centers, classrooms and the Green.

Brand was in charge of the commencement and convocation planning after being appointed to her current position in April of 2020. She named a number of reasons factoring into the decision to remove departmental convocations.

“We’re not certain what the pandemic is going to bring, so we decided to make the move to these 10 ceremonies based by college,” Brand said. “The personnel is definitely part of it and what it takes from a facilities perspective and events perspective. We’ve taken a lot of reduction in those areas. That definitely poses some challenge to executing the way that we used to.”

In addition to pandemic- and personnel-related issues, Brand noted that trying to create an “equitable experience” for graduates in all colleges and departments was part of the reasoning. However, some university professors are worried about the ability to replicate a departmental gathering on their own without university support.

Kara Ellerby, an associate professor in the department of political science and international relations, said she was “deeply disappointed” by the change in convocation plans.

“For smaller departments that maybe just have 30 or 40 students graduating, they can probably keep doing whatever it was they were doing,” Ellerby said. “We really needed the support of the university to put out the big tents and the sound equipment.”

Moreover, the college convocations will lack the level of intimacy and accessibility that the departmental gatherings offered students, parents and faculty. Many departments allowed graduates to have no limit on the number of family members attending.



Hannah Kim, an associate professor in the history department, said that the department convocations allowed close interactions, permitting student speakers and the graduates to take pictures with one another.

“This is the only time the family can actually come up close to the stage and take their picture,” Kim said. “I was devastated and I know that other faculty members feel the same way. This is a really special event for the students and I don’t understand why they’re taking it away.”

Brand said that every student’s name will still be called out at the college convocations as he or she walks across the stage. In addition, graduates will be able to proofread their names and pronunciations beforehand. Still, the level of individual recognition will be severely reduced from what it was in 2019 and prior.

“Historically, our students and parents have said how much they appreciated that kind of event,” Ellerby said. “When you’re at such a large university, that chance to be individually recognized for your hard work is important.”

The commencement announcement was shared on the university’s social media platforms and UDaily, an online publication of the university. Parents of seniors were notified through email about this spring’s commencement, but students were never directly notified. In an email statement, Brand said that students will receive direct communication in mid-March, once the university knows who is eligible for graduation.

“I talked to my students, and none of them knew about this,” Kim said. “It was like a surprise to them. The fact that none of them had seen it indicated to me there hadn’t been much communication.”

Brand acknowledged that the current convocation model could be changed in future years, with the possibility of moving back to a model that looks more like the 2019 version. But for this spring’s graduates, convocation by college is as small and intimate as it will get for now.



“I think those larger ceremonies just really miss out on acknowledging individual accomplishment,” Goetzke said. “but also reflecting on the community that we as students have built.”