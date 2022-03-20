Students reflect on university-sponsored events and COVID-19’s impact

Tara Lennon/THE REVIEW

When the university sent students home in March 2020, alternative programming events, like Perkins Live and Trabant Now, were entirely canceled. Upon the return of some of the student body in the 2020-2021 school year, these events either shifted to a virtual format or served a limited group of masked, socially-distanced students.

Though the events offered this school year have now essentially returned to what they looked like before the pandemic, upperclassmen are still dealing with the effects of missing out on so many events.

Ellen Dubs, a junior marketing and economics major, said that she enjoyed attending university-sponsored events before the pandemic and felt a loss when, due to COVID-19, events could not resume normally.

“When we went online, I missed the events because of how many nice memories I made with friends,” Dubs said.

Lauren Butscher, a senior at the university, also said that the cancellation or virtual format of these events affected her ability to socialize on campus.

“I missed having options of activities to go to and meeting new people,” Butscher said.

Dubs said that, before the pandemic, she took advantage of the university-sponsored events as a time to bond with her new friends.

“The first month, my friends and I went to laser tag, some painting nights, and Quizzos,” Dubs said. “It was the beginning of my freshman year, so the events were a nice opportunity to try some new activities and spend time with friends.”

Loren Tomlin, a senior at the university, said that at these events before the pandemic, he had met people that went on to become his roommates.

“I’ve attended Perkins [Live] many times, basketball games and football games, and I attended because of free UDairy and food,” Tomlin said. “I also attended because they were fun things to do as an underclassman and a great way to meet people on my floor and other new people.”

Tomlin, Butscher and Dubs all believe that Perkins Live is the most popular event on campus.

Cara White an assistant director for student involvement, said that Perkins Live was created in the Fall of 2015.

“It is an outlet for students that want to avoid the party scene,” White said.

The structure of Perkins Live is split into three parts: a headliner, a game show and a take-home novelty item.

White said the attendance of Perkins Live has fluctuated throughout the last couple years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to White, the average attendance numbers prior to March 2020 were around 250 to 350 students. During the time that Perkins Live was virtual, the attendance or number of views dropped to 50 to 75 views per event.

When Perkins Live transitioned back to an in-person event, White said that the numbers started to climb closer to pre-lockdown numbers. Attendance currently averages around 170 to 200 students, according to White’s data.

Prior to the pandemic, Perkins Live had been growing throughout the years, as it started with a grant from the university, White said, but expanded into part of the budget of the university as student demand grew.

“It is a program that exists to provide activities and engagement for students that’s free in the evenings to get students out of their houses,” White said.