Students reignite the Ballroom Dancing Club

The university is home to many established RSOs that students are able to get involved in to explore new interests, meet new people and follow their passions. Some students even take the initiative to form new RSOs, such as the Ballroom Dancing Club.

On Tuesday and Sunday nights at 7 p.m., the Ballroom Dancing Club holds meetings at St. Thomas’s Episcopal Church with dance instructor David Cardillo, who is also a library analyst at the university and an adjunct professor at Cecil College.

Cardillo joined the original Delaware Ballroom Dancing Team back in 1999; the team was initially established in 1994. He took over as manager of the team when his predecessor retired, but membership decreased over the years as some either graduated or didn’t return to the team following COVID-19.

However, there were still students in the community who were interested, so Cardillo advertised an interest meeting to take classes for ballroom dancing. The interest meeting led to the formation of the club, which formally debuted in November.

Members are not expected to have any prior experience in ballroom dancing and are currently learning the basics. There is hope that, with time, they will be able to use their skills to put on actual performances.

“Primarily we have beginners, so definitely not this year,” Cardillo said. “And hopefully definitely in the following year, I would like us to start having an annual showcase.”

According to Cardillo, a showcase would give students an opportunity for family and friends to come together and see all that they have learned and accomplished as members of the club.

Lauren Powers, a freshman biology major, is one of the two co-presidents of the club. She came into college wanting to learn something new and connect with other students.

Powers and her friends attended Cardillo’s classes and wanted to continue. She said that the university made it easy to form the club, a process that took around a month. The club has become a positive part of her college experience.

“Definitely the people,” Powers said when asked about her favorite part of the RSO. “It’s a good workout first of all – social aspect and just fun – it’s a good break.”

Though the Ballroom Dancing Club is still a new organization, Sean O’Sullivan, a senior computer science, applied mathematics and statistics triple major, stated that the club is welcoming, and even if a member is inexperienced, they can still learn.

Like most RSOs on campus, this club is open to all students, regardless of major or year. O’Sullivan also said that ballroom dancing has become something that he actively enjoys going to every week.

“At this point, I’ve only been doing it for like six, seven months, but I genuinely can’t imagine what I would do if I weren’t doing it.” O’Sullivan said.

The sense of community is an important aspect of the club for the members, and Cardillo said that he wants to see the club grow in the future. While there is still a long way to go, the club will have the chance to collaborate with other university dancers, instructors and groups, as well as those in the local area.

He is passionate about rebuilding where he left off and is committed to helping these dancers achieve their goals in this club.

“I can’t necessarily make a dancer out of people, but I will fight tooth and nail to get them the resources to go as far as they want to go with this,” Cardillo said.