“Succession” and its purposeful choice to end after four seasons

BY MIA GALLO

Executive Editor

Within minutes of tuning into the first episode of the series that premiered on June 3, 2018, “Succession,” viewers can sense the tumultuous and complex nature of the Roy family dynamic that is the underlying catalyst for almost all of the conflict in the series.

The HBO series follows the Roy family, who own Waystar Royco, a wildly successful media conglomerate, as the children (Connor, Kendall, Siobhan and Roman) fight for power, control and the approval of their father, Logan.

HBO has been a giant in the television industry for decades as they have continuously produced critically acclaimed shows such as: “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Game of Thrones,” “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria.”

“Succession” has been no exception to HBO’s stream of success. In just the three seasons that have been eligible thus far, it has garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins – a remarkably impressive feat.

Ahead of the premiere of the show’s fourth season, creator and writer Jesse Armstrong announced that the upcoming installment would be its last. This shocked many fans, critics and cast members who have grown to love the deeply flawed and caricatural personalities of the Roys.

“I haven’t had time to process [the show ending] yet, but I’m sure something like depression is gonna hit at some point,” Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman, says on the Youtube show “Hot Ones.”

Within show business in particular, when a project works, studios, executives and companies tend to milk it for all it is worth, sacrificing the quality in the process. Take a once-beloved, now-clinging-to-life show such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” for example. The medical drama has twice been nominated for “Outstanding Drama Series” at the Emmy’s, a category that since its birth, “Succession” has been nominated for each season and won twice. However, “Grey’s Anatomy,” now in its 19th season, has not received an Emmy nomination since 2012 and the titular character has stepped away.

While it can be difficult to let go of a show that has had such continued success, Armstrong prioritizes ending the series on a high note that makes sense for the plot and the characters, rather than dragging it out to maximize profits and praise.

“I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of Season 4, in about November, December 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?’” Armstrong says to Rolling Stone. “And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

It is rare in the state of today’s television industry for there to be a show that is essentially wrapped up in a perfect bow, but if there is anyone able to do it, Armstrong is that person.

The fourth season of “Succession” premiered on March 26 and allowed 2.3 million viewers back into the world of the sordid family that has gripped people around the globe for years.

The crux of “Succession” is the question of which of the many business executives or children surrounding the patriarch and CEO, Logan, will succeed him in the highest position of power within Waystar Royco.

Logan is an elderly man who has faced health issues throughout the course of the 33 episodes that are currently out, so most viewers are not remiss to consider that his downfall is imminent. Since season one, there have been countless obstacles in the hunt for the heir to the Waystar Royco throne. As the title suggests, once a successor is named there is virtually nowhere else for the story to go.

Although many viewers, myself included, are saddened by the news that this expertly crafted show is coming to an end, there are still six episodes left to be released and much more story to tell. Other programs on television should take a page out of Armstrong’s playbook and know when their story has reached the end of its rope, rather than trying to resuscitate stale plot lines.

I know “Succession” will be a show to revisit and rewatch whenever I need a hit of corporate greed coupled with complex family dynamics after the final installment plays out this spring.