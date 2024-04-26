Tears of the Arizona: Lou Conter, last survivor of battleship sunk at Pearl Harbor, dies at 102

WILL CAPUANO

Staff Reporter

Lou Conter, the last living survivor of the battleship USS Arizona that was blown up and sunk during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, has died at the age of 102.

Conter passed away peacefully and surrounded by family in his home in Grass Valley, California, from congestive heart failure on April 2, according to his daughter Louann Daley.

Then a 20-year-old Quartermaster’s Mate in charge of distributing supplies, Conter was at his duty station on Arizona’s aft deck when the Pacific Fleet came under surprise attack by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941.

A little over 10 minutes into the attack, the Arizona was struck by an armor-piercing bomb that detonated the ammunition supply for the ship’s main armament. The resulting explosion shattered the 31,400-ton battleship, sending what was left of the ship’s hull to the bottom of Pearl Harbor and leaving the exposed upper sections still above water engulfed in flames.

Thrown to the deck by the blast, Conter and other survivors rushed to the aid of their shipmates.

“Guys were coming out of the fire, and we were just grabbing them and laying them down,” Conter remembered in an interview with CNN affiliate KCRA last year. “They were real bad. You would pick them up by the bodies, and the skin would come off your hands.”

Ultimately, more than 1,100 of Arizona’s crew were killed in the attack – almost half of the roughly 2,400 servicemen and civilians killed in the Pearl Harbor Attack. Only 335 of Arizona’s crew survived.

Conter would go on to a distinguished Naval career that included service as a PBY Catalina seaplane pilot with the famed VP-11 “Black Cats” later on during World War II, an intelligence officer during the Korean War and a military adviser to Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson. Conter retired from the Navy in 1967 as a lieutenant commander after 28 years of service.

Over the years, many have labeled the now quickly-vanishing group of men who survived the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor – there are thought to be less than 20 remaining – as heroes, but Conter never saw it that way.

“The 2,403 men that died are the heroes,” he said in an interview with AP News in 2022. “And we’ve got to honor them ahead of everybody else. And I’ve said that every time, and I think it should be stressed.”

Arizona remains on the bottom of Pearl Harbor, still the final resting place of over 900 of the battleship’s crew. Boats from Honolulu carry visitors out to the memorial built over the wreck, an elegant and somber white monument carefully tended to by Navy sailors and engraved with the names of the ship’s dead. From this peaceful place of reflection, visitors can watch as droplets of Arizrona’s fuel oil float to the surface.

The constant leakage, continuous since the day of the attack, was dubbed the “tears of the Arizona” by the survivors. Tradition held that it would cease when the last of the battleship’s crew passed away.

82 years later, and even after the passing of Lou Conter, Arizona continues to silently weep for her dead.