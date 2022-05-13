Telling the stories of coastal communities through the Coastal Observer

Tara Lennon/THE REVIEW

To help communities in Delaware share information about climate climate change, university researchers Jules Bruck and Tina Callahan developed the Coastal Observer app.

As the body of research surrounding climate change grows and scientists around the world continue to raise the alarm, the general awareness of the crisis has grown among civilian populations as well. However, the magnitude of the issue on a global scale often overshadows individual experiences with the crisis.

It was the desire to tell those untold stories about climate change, particularly in the state of Delaware, that led university researchers Jules Bruck, a professor of landscape architecture at the university, and Tina Callahan, an associate director of the Delaware Environmental Monitoring and Analysis Center, to try to discover how people on the ground really feel about the effects of a changing climate.

They first worked on a “strategic doing process to start the coastal resilience design studio.” As they went through the process of creating this studio, they talked with university faculty and researchers as well as educators, local community members and community leaders.

“We were wrestling with the question of how can we use interdisciplinary students to help solve communities’ resilience challenges?” Bruck said. “And one of the groups, that Tina was in, was basically saying, ‘Well what are their challenges? What are the stories of the people in Delaware as they are starting to see differences in their environment? What stories are we seeing?’”

Through their research they wanted to tell the story of climate change and of climate change impact, with an emphasis on the state of Delaware.

According to Callahan, hearing personal stories from Delawareans helped the team to better understand the unique issues facing each town, allowing them to better frame their research question and to figure out why some policies work in some areas and not for others. More importantly, this improved understanding would help them to better tell the stories which matter to the locals in a given area.

Given that their approach to solving climate change related issues is heavily focused on understanding the needs of individual communities, an app which enables civilians to partake in the scientific process was only fitting to Bruck and Callahan.

“There was concern,” Bruck said. “People were interested in talking about [the impact of climate change on their communities]. From there we decided to develop an app, because we thought it would be an equitable way to get people to share information.”

The team did struggle with full equity. They worried that certain user groups — particularly those without smartphones, without access to the internet, and children — would not have access to the technology. They entertained a few different ideas for the platform of their project before ultimately deciding on a mobile app.

Deciding to develop the app was only the beginning. Bruck and Callahan knew what they wanted to achieve, but needed to find what was the most important to focus on to reach this goal.

“We started at the basic level,” Callahan said. “We just wanted people to be able to upload images of what they thought their area’s impacts are from either floods or storms.”

However, actually developing the app was not as straightforward. Their project was ambitious and there were, at times, discrepancies between the envisioned product and the capabilities of the software developers programming the app. Therefore, according to Callahan, the development cycle was an “ebb and flow” process.

“We eliminated things that were originally ideas that we wanted to do,” Callahan stated. “And I think we came to a better, more easy-to-approach application development process.”

Even though they had to make certain concessions in bringing their vision to fruition, they eventually reached the point where users were able to upload information and share their thoughts on the app.

The app has not been in operation for long enough to make any standalone conclusions on the subject of climate change, according to Callahan. It does, however, highlight a need for urgent action to protect certain communities, which in the past may have been relatively unaffected by climate change.

Even though their data may support other climate change research, Bruck and Callahan’s mission is one of social justice more than anything else.

“We are not here to talk about climate change,” Callahan said. “The scale at which we are getting the data is more to talk about the issues that are being seen on the ground.”

And people are seeing changes in their environment. Storms and flooding frequently affect many residents of the state. As such, much of the data they collect from their app is in the form of direct reactions from people on the ground to storms and other types of weather as it occurs.

“Sometimes we see people being worried and angry in their posts, that I think is the extent of the information we can gather with the app,” Bruck said. “So knowing that people are actually acknowledging that they are worried or astonished or angry I think tells a story about people in their environment.”

The Coastal Observer app has allowed the team to gauge those reactions by analyzing which emojis are being selected and used on the app during different storm events.

“Once the data is collected it is analyzed over time based on individual research projects, like ours,” Bruck said. “We are just trying to understand the differences in how the emojis are being utilized. We picked that as a research question because we are interested in the stories and the emotional component of climate change.”

While their app empowers users to record water levels and storm observations, the knowledge of when people tend to use the app the most is a powerful tool.

“We are looking at the data and seeing how it correlates to the real events that are happening,” Olivia Sylvester, a senior environmental engineering major at the university working with Bruck and Callahan to develop the app, said. “We are able to see that there is a spike in posts when there is a big storm event or an increase in users who are reporting feeling astonished or worried or angry when there is a severe flooding event.”

It is an ongoing research project that the team will continue to monitor moving forward as they accumulate more data.

The data from the app is not limited to their research project. Miyuki Hino is a researcher from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill who is using the imagery people share on the app to develop AI. This AI will see when and where flooding is occurring, so that in the future, personal accounts will not be required to determine when an area is at risk of flooding.

Callahan expressed confidence that similar apps could prove useful in states other than Delaware.

“Technically, we conceived it with the concepts of what Delmarva is experiencing but any coastal environment is going to experience something of a tale that they need to tell,” Callahan said. “And that data can be shared with the groups that need to be aware of what is going on and so I do think that the types of information we are gathering are useful across the world.”