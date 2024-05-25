The 2024 college-car-buyer guide

JAMES KELLY

Staff Reporter

As if you did not have enough on your plate this month, I thought I would take the liberty of giving you some more anxiety, and then hopefully taking it away. Car buying can be exciting for some and scary for others, but more than likely it’s both for everyone else.

This is a fun process! It teaches important financial skills and, more importantly, it gives you freedom. No matter what you’re looking for, the purpose of this guide is to help point you in the right direction and explore all of your options.

How do you choose the right car?

There is no correct answer to that question. That is what makes it such a fun thought to ponder! For some, a car is an appliance, but for others, it’s practically another family member. Your vehicle should be whatever you want it to be, and it should also be able to suit your needs to the best of its ability.

During this exciting and nerve-racking process, you should talk to a family member or a close friend who is knowledgeable on all things automotive. Tell them that you are looking for a car and give them your budget. Listen to what they have to say and ask them questions throughout the process. It is best to do this early in the shopping process and keep an open mind when they give their opinion. If no one’s around to talk your ear off, an equally great resource for car shopping is owner reviews on YouTube.

Buying on a budget

The average price of a new car last year floated around $48,000 according to Cox Automotive. That’s a pretty penny for young adults like us who are just starting our careers. Fortunately, the used market has finally calmed down since 2020, with Cox reporting the average transaction price of used vehicles below $30,000.

For most, four wheels and an engine (a steering wheel would help, too) are all that’s needed. More cost-conscious shoppers should create lists of “wants” and “needs.” These will help establish what you absolutely need the vehicle to have and what you are willing to part with if it is not offered. Setting up a rigid budget beforehand will also allow you to make these decisions before stepping foot onto a car lot, as some wants may not even be an option within your price range.

Extra amenities offered in vehicles today could be seen as a status symbol. When I was a kid, I had friends whose parents sprung for the second-row DVD players in their minivans and SUVs. Unfortunately for eight-year-old me, my parents’ Toyota Sienna did not sport the kid-equivalent of a champagne refrigerator.

Not everyone needs their car to dominate on the backstretch of Daytona, nor forge through snow and ice across arctic plains. What matters most to younger buyers is price, comfort, fuel economy and overall value, according to Inc.com.

Other considerations

More than anything else a car has to offer, the most significant consideration is its powertrain – how the vehicle propels itself down the road. Is it a combustion engine? Is it a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid? All-electric? These questions are being asked more often than ever due to the growing electric vehicle market and potential incentives that come with purchasing a new electrified vehicle.

Think about where you live and what kind of weather you face each season. Is all-wheel drive (AWD) really a need? Sometimes peace of mind influences buyers to fork over the extra cash, but think about whether you truly need it. Opting for AWD in cars means adding extra moving parts that can break down. This is the same for extra features on any vehicle, meaning everything from an automatic trunk door to heated seats should be considered when thinking about your vehicle’s longevity.

Insurance is another driver for picking out your new car. Be sure to check with your insurance provider on the rates for each vehicle on your shortlist. Running costs such as insurance, maintenance and fuel are largely overlooked when caught up in the excitement of car shopping.

Another thing to keep in mind is college graduate incentive programs. Each brand has a program that encourages young buyers fresh from campus to buy a new vehicle from a dealer within a designated amount of time after graduating. These incentives can range from $500 to nearly $1,000 off, depending on the brand.

Taking care of your car

Finally, you want to keep your car looking as pristine as the day you bought it throughout your ownership. The most basic form of car care is keeping your car clean; anyone can do it! I hope we all grew up with those memories of washing our parents’ cars in the summer, as personally, this is still one of my favorite pastimes. Washing your car by hand is far better for its paint than taking it through the car wash, but either way, keeping it clean will protect the paintwork from scratches while preventing further wear and tear.

Keep your car clean inside, too! Vacuum the carpets, wipe down the windshield occasionally and never keep trash inside. These things keep the interior smelling fresh and thus retain more value in the vehicle. Everything you do to keep your car presentable and looking the best it can will ultimately help you get the most money possible when you go to sell it.

Remember, car shopping shouldn’t be a chore! This is a fun and exciting process where you get to pick out your next car! Always do your research, be mindful of your budget and ask every question imaginable when you go to buy. Good luck with your automotive endeavors!

The opinions expressed by James Kelly are his own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. He can be reached at jwkelly@udel.edu.