The advice you didn’t know you needed on how to survive this spring semester

BY CAROLINE POWELL

Staff Writer

It is hard to believe winter break is over. If you made it through all the many awkward conversations with distant relatives about your dating life, your major or where you plan to work post-grad, be proud of yourself. You survived.

Don’t get too excited though, the next four months of staying up all night writing tomorrow’s paper and thinking of sophisticated ways to say “I agree” to your peers’ discussion posts will hit you faster than you can ask for extra credit.

In order to set yourself up for Blue Hen success, I have taken matters into my own hands to provide a list of ways to survive this semester.

1. Stop spending all your dining points on coffee. I’ve been here one semester and the ladies at The Nest know me by name. Some may argue that’s an issue, but I’m working on it.

2. Clean your dorm or apartment. It’s starting to get noticeably dusty. People are talking about it. Remember, a cluttered room means impending doom (or something).

3. Isolate. Ghost everyone you know. How are you supposed to juggle social life and studying? You can’t. Don’t worry, it’s super healthy and you’ll be glad you did when you see that minus turn into a plus. That’s what matters.

4. Beg your professors. It is guaranteed to give you a one up.

5. Make a study playlist. I personally love any techno or EDM music because it’s like adderall for your ears. If it helps to pretend you’re at a frat, then feel free to close your eyes for a bit while you get motivated.

6. Forget what I said about coffee. Drink it. Lots of it. To the point of shaking. If you don’t, you won’t be able to get everything done.

7. Go to Grottos for a break in between studying. You’ve done an entire thirty minutes of reading! Treat yourself to the glory of Grottos.

8. Make sure you have any books or required materials before your classes start diving deep into the curriculum. Telling yourself “I’m waiting for them to get delivered” only works for so long. It’s easier to go to Barnes and Noble and pay a totally fair, cheap price for all the things you need.

9. Give up the tote bag. I know. I love them too. Unfortunately, they make it difficult to carry all of my stuff for class. Eventually, they stop looking cool. I’ll admit it.

10. If none of this helps, or you plan to fart around all semester anyway, then the only thing left to do is rub the nose of Hugh M. Morris statue in Morris Library and pray it works.

Good luck this semester! Do well in class, stay on top of extracurriculars, and do not cry away the last of your brain cells.