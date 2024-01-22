The art of balancing self-discipline and self-forgiveness

BY CAROLINE POWELL

Staff Writer

Maybe you’re trying to stick to a new goal in the gym, or maybe you want to break that bad habit of biting your fingernails. Goals like these take a large amount of physical and mental effort every day, and it can be easy to get trapped in a self-deprecating mentality to try and motivate yourself faster.

This mindset of being your own critic can be a lot more toxic than you may intend, and its effects can easily sneak up on you. For example, self-deprecating humor is defined by SOVA at the University of Pittsburgh as being humorously critical of oneself. You may not even realize you’re being overly critical of yourself because you’re disguising it as humor.

As a generation that’s known for its use of social media, we have been normalizing self-deprecating humor for so long that sometimes it helps motivate us to discipline ourselves to be “better.” For example, if you’re constantly telling yourself you’re a loser, you may feel more motivated to do things to make you feel less like a loser.

However, the need to improve ourselves is not a bad thing. In fact, it’s healthy to recognize areas of improvement. Self-discipline helps us work on ourselves, create better habits in our routine and check off mini goals towards an overarching end goal. When starting any self-improvement goals or habits, having a system to get motivated is a great way to start.

Forbes lists nine ways to apply self-discipline to your goals, including having others hold you accountable, being self-aware and forgiving yourself.

Imagine you have a goal to hit the gym five times a week, but by your second week, you get flooded with a bunch of assignments. You might find yourself devoting all of your time to studying, leaving out any time for bench presses. This might bring on negative thoughts that are camouflaged as discipline. Maybe you feel very disappointed and shameful of yourself for not going to the gym as much as you aimed for, even though you had more urgent obligations.

I have personal experience with disguising my self-deprecation as discipline. A few years ago, I had a goal of walking every day. On days when I wasn’t able to get outside, I initially put myself down by thinking sarcastic comments such as, “Oh, this is so typical of me to be so lazy,” even if all the other days I managed to get outside. I let my shortcomings overshadow my accomplishments.

Making myself feel bad about falling short of the goal ended up being unproductive because it didn’t encourage me to walk more. It wasn’t until I had the mindset of, “Okay, I’ll go tomorrow,” that I felt better about completing my goal. Achieving that perspective took a lot of effort in changing how I thought about myself. Over time, going for walks has become natural to me, and I no longer need an inner dialogue to do it because I walk out of enjoyment.

To reiterate: Self-shaming can end up feeling so disappointing that you give up on your goal as soon as you lose consistency. This is where the importance of self-forgiveness comes into play.

If you end up breaking your streak, go easy on yourself. Life gets hectic sometimes, and it is completely okay to make mistakes. You can start again the next day. When we get so caught up being hard on ourselves, we can harm our mental health. In a 2018 survey, the American Psychological Association (APA) discovered that among 18- to 21-year-olds, just over nine in 10 of them experienced “at least one physical or emotional symptom due to stress” over the span of one month.

By practicing self-forgiveness, you can lessen the stress that comes from feeling like you need to give 100 percent every single day no matter what. To begin incorporating self-forgiveness, be honest with yourself and ask: Are your goals realistic for your lifestyle? What small change can you enact in your day-to-day life that will make a difference?

When asking yourself these questions, be truthful about where you are and the mistakes you might have made, but tell yourself that it’s okay. Once you can accept where you’re at, you can move on and change your perspective on how to go about your goals.

I recommend that you write down your goals and how you plan to achieve them (again, be honest and realistic with yourself). You can even write out where you messed up if you have a goal you keep coming back to. Own up to the mistake without making an excuse and start the change from there to see what you can do differently this time.

As with everything, practice makes perfect, but perfect isn’t real and neither is the journey towards self-improvement. Focus on finding that harmonious balance between discipline and forgiveness, so you can see progress without sacrificing your mental well-being.