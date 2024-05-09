The attractions of Ag Day

LAUREN ULLMAN

Lively chatter and delighted shouts filled the misty air at the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ most coveted event of the year: Ag Day. Featuring more than 50 attractions from the college’s organizations and Delaware’s community, the event invited hundreds to the university’s South Campus. Attendees petted sheep, practiced milking a cow, purchased plants, ate barbecued food and learned about what excites students in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

This year’s theme, ‘From the Ground Up,’ seemed fitting as the event— which fulfills a decades-old tradition— focuses on educating community members about agriculture and the many fields within it. Excited board members and students presented their tables stocked with varying infographics, merchandise, animals and plants.

One organization that enthralled attendees was the Animal Science Club, with tents featuring sheep pens, a cow milking contest and other crafts.

“Ag Day is one of Animal Science Club’s biggest events,” Francesca Holl, club president and a senior pre-veterinary major, said. “We just love engaging the people and community of UD and outside, just letting people know about animals and giving people opportunity to get hands-on.”

Various tables represented the living world of agriculture. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) introduced attendees to a live Eastern mud turtle, a spotted leopard frog and a swimming crayfish. A few rows down, the university’s Beekeeping Club kept a close eye on a large glass case filled with bees.

Plants, while less active, also grasped the attention of guests, whether from growth demonstrations by the Hydroponics Club or the New Castle County Master Gardeners’ herb, gift and plant sales. The overflowing patio featured tables of pollinator plants, monarch butterflies and even a kid’s corner and book sale.

Evyn Appel, junior sustainable food systems major and president of the Hydroponics Club, explained that the club’s main goal is to teach students how to grow food hydroponically.

“My favorite part is seeing all the people and talking to them and getting to tell them what we do,” Appel said. “Hopefully that sticks with some of them and hopefully they can enjoy what we grow.”

Organizations from all over Delaware were also in attendance. Representing the state were demonstrations from Plastic Free Delaware, Delaware 4-H Foundation, Delaware Farm Bureau, Humane Animal Partners and more.

The event’s lead sponsor was the Food Machinery & Chemical Corporation (FMC), a plant science research company. An expansive row of white tents filled with activities, educational material, plant-based gifts and a tractor was hosted by dozens of FMC employees to greet incoming guests.

Kat Caudle, the ombudsman for Delaware’s Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances and a university alumna, shared that her previous experiences with Ag Day prompted their organization to attend.

“One of the main goals for Waste is to have more outreach into the community, and to make sure that we are visible in the community, especially in areas that we have environmental justice issues,” Caudle said.

Apart from education on the facets of nature and plant life, various demos were on display. These included cockroach races, a sheep shearing demo, a free-flight bird demo and even a performance by the service pets from Puppy Raisers of Delaware (ProUD).

Outside of the environmental world, there was also main stage entertainment, with performances from KoDAC, Five Foot Nothin’ and an ice cream eating contest between two Greek life councils geared toward agriculture and life science students, Alpha Gamma Rho (AGR) and Sigma Alpha (SA).

The event required weeks of planning and even warranted the creation of a class dedicated to working on Ag Day. Maci Carter, a senior plant science and agriculture and natural resources double major, enjoyed the remote class, which allowed her and fellow students to coordinate efforts in order to pull off the successful event.

“It’s a really great way to bridge the gap between the public and agriculture and what we try to strive for at the College of Ag,” Carter said. “It’s just really exciting to see so many families and young kids [at Ag Day], just petting the sheep or engaging in exhibits and vendors.”

Attendees and vendors filled south campus this year, exploring their roots and meeting those at the university who are most passionate about agriculture. According to Carter, those involved cannot wait for next year’s event.

“I really love Ag Day, just getting to see so many people getting involved in agriculture,” Carter said. “I didn’t grow up very involved in agriculture until I came here to UD and just fell in love with it. So I really love sharing that passion with other people as well.”