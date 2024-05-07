“The best kept secret in Delaware”: A look at REP theater productions

RISHA INAGANTI

Managing News Editor

Hidden in the heart of campus lies Thompson Theatre, host to a number of on-campus productions and the Resident Ensemble Players (REP), a resident theater company made up of university faculty members.

Resident theater companies are those which do every aspect of a production in-house. For the REP, this involves mixing their own music, creating their own costumes and constructing everything by hand.

The REP has called this space – which is located right across from the Amy E. du Pont Music Building – their home since the early 2010s, when the university’s then-acting and production MFA program shut down.

“I love the venue,” Elliot Queale, the technical director at the REP, said. “I think the room itself is gorgeous. There are a lot of fantastic features about it, such as the coloring and the gentle, natural curves. I just think there’s an elegance to the architecture of the room and how everything blends.”

Queale explained how the performing arts center was constructed in the early 2000s when the university received additional funding. With the space being made for graduate students, there were many pieces of equipment specifically chosen so that students could learn about production processes.

When the theater fully became property of the REP, the group began doing six shows a year.

“We’d start in August, move in, do the show, take the show down and immediately start setting up for the next show,” Queale said. “We were just back to back to back. There were almost no gaps in the schedule.”

With the hit of COVID-19, the REP began to cut down on productions, doing four this school year.

Steve Tague, the REP’s artistic director, explained how COVID-19 changed the scene not just for the REP, but for theaters all across the world.

“When the pandemic was at a high, we saw a change in people’s habits, their consumption of art and their general nerves,” Tague said. “Today, the habit and convenience of staying home is hitting theaters pretty hard. A lot of well-established theaters are struggling for funding. The landscape across the country is pretty scary for the theater world right now.”

However, cutting back on productions has not been all negative, as it has allowed time for improvements to the theater which is coming up on 20 years of service, Queale said.

Despite fewer productions, the stress of choosing what shows to perform has not gone away. According to Tague, the process of choosing shows begins almost a year in advance.

“My top priority is often creating a season that I think is well balanced,” Tague said. “We want a season that has a bit of art, a bit of commercialism, a bit of fun and a bit of seriousness. The question is always just ‘How do we achieve the best balance?’”

Tague went on to explain the risk at stake when choosing shows. He stated that the choice is always between popular shows that will bring in ticket sales and unknown shows with unfamiliar titles.

“If people don’t come, that is going to hurt,” Tague said. “It’s the forever battle of selling art or doing art.”

Tague mentioned that this risk has only gotten higher due to both the university’s budget issues and the national tight theater budget.

Once shows are chosen, it is not long before the production process starts. For a typical show, the official planning phase begins six to seven months before the opening night.

According to the REP’s Production Manager Keith Davis, after a show is chosen the first conversation is between the director and the designers. Once the director states their concept for the show, bigger tasks like scenic design and costume design start.

About five months before opening night, a design package is sent out, listing everything needed for the costume and scenic designers to complete their plans.

Then, four months out, a costume shop and scenic shop will be built. Slowly, other elements will come in so that when the show is about a month out, rehearsals can start.

With a set group of actors in the company, a sustainable amount of time is saved due to the lack of chemistry reads and tested casts.

About two weeks before the opening night, everything officially moves into the theater for on-stage run-throughs. The show will go on for two to three weekends, and then the entire stage gets unpacked in a day.

“It always takes less time to destroy than create,” Davis said. “We’re a lot more careful in the setting up phase because we don’t want to damage anything. When it’s going away we use tools of destruction because we don’t have storage room for the large scenic pieces.”

A large reason for the lack of storage is the sidelines of the theater. With a smaller backstage and not much distance between the audience and the stage, it can be difficult to hide things off stage, Queale explained.

“We always get really creative with the lack of depth,” Queale said. “It’s definitely a challenge but always a fun feat to take on.”

For a recent production, Queale explained that a special projector that allowed for a wide-angle illusion with a fisheye lens was used.

Additionally, the front of the stage has a platform elevator that can move up and down to change the stage size and create more space between the audience when needed. This elevator goes all the way to the underground of the stage, where extra seats and props are stored.

This special stage is just one of the unique features of the theater.

Between the wig holders that are perfect replicas of actors’ heads and the prop kitchen that allows the group to create fake blood and steak-colored watermelon, the theater is loaded with hidden quirks.

One of the biggest hidden features in Queale’s opinion is the acoustic paneling around the theater. The panels are adorned with trim and molding along with colors that match the theater walls to blend them into the background.

“It’s just another testament to how much thought goes into everything,” Queale said. “You never know when somebody is going to be looking around and see something that can look really pretty without even knowing that it serves a greater purpose.”

The first three rows of panels are sound-reflecting panels, while every panel behind it is a sound-absorbing panel.

Due to the architecture of the building and the acoustic panels, none of the actors need to use microphones. The sound of their voices bounce off the sound-reflecting panels in the front, while all the noise in the back is taken in by sound-absorbing panels. Through this set-up, voices from the stage project through the entire space, while noise anywhere else is muffled.

The panels combine with thick wall curtains and layers of insulation to create a space of acoustic isolation. With Thompson Theatre serving as a multipurpose venue, there are a number of stages that make up the overall space.

“Sometimes we’ll have shows start at the same time in rooms right next to each other,” Queale said. “But no one will have any idea because of how well the acoustic isolation is set up. You can never hear anything outside of the room you’re in.”

Whether it be a production of Shakespeare or of a horror comedy, the group is always looking to draw in new crowds and grow love for theater.

“It’s hidden, but it’s a gem,” Tague said. “The REP really is the best kept secret in Delaware.”