The Biden Institute welcomes former secretaries of state ahead of 2022 midterm elections

BY LAUREN DIENNA

Staff Reporter

In a world where the divide between political parties limits the discussion of important topics, former Secretaries of State of Pennsylvania and Kentucky, Kathy Boockvar and Trey Grayson respectively, argued that when it comes to election legitimacy, the state of the U.S. democracy ranks above political disagreements.

On Oct. 18, the Biden Institute of Public Policy hosted Boockvar and Grayson to discuss how they have used their position to maintain election legitimacy and a healthy democracy, and how this upcoming election will be vital for continuing what they set in place. Participating in the university’s Biden Policy Dinner series, Boockvar and Grayson shared their professional insight with faculty and students. The goal of the event was to maintain the institute’s goal of providing students with real-time political skill building.

Boockvar, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, currently serves as vice president of election operations for the Center for Internet Security, where she leads its mission to improve election security. From starting her career as a poll worker to leading the initiative, Boockvar described that her heart has always been in elections.

In her position as secretary of state of Pennsylvania from 2019 to 2021, Boockvar was faced with “the privilege of having to combat elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.” She had to use her position to find ways to continue to increase voter turnout and to find ways to adapt voting to the newfound world of isolation the pandemic created. Her employment of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania brought in a record voter registration and turnout in the 2020 election, with just over 9 million registered.

Registering all of his friends to vote the second he turned 18, Grayson deep down sensed a calling towards political life from an early age. He served as secretary of state of Kentucky from 2004 to 2011 and was elected after one of the largest election controversies prior to 2020 with the 2000 election of George Bush. With the implementation of the Help America Vote Act shortly after, Grayson spent a lot of his time in office putting the federal requirements which involved upgrading voting systems and registration lists into action. Using his previous experience, he now serves as a board member of Unite America and the Center for Election Innovation and Research.

Following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, many have been concerned about government protection of voting rights.

“I think the biggest challenge facing our country including election officials is disinformation, which then also has led to threats against election officials themselves,” Boockvar said.

These election officials, whom she described as “heroes of democracy,” are being threatened daily. Due to these threats, Grayson discussed the “exodus” of election administrators that has been occurring throughout recent years.

Boockvar and Grayson discussed how with this issue and the many others that election officials deal with everyday, there are steps the nation can take to improve and continue to have fair elections. Grayson said that the concept of auditing could be a solution.

“And so I think more states, more jurisdictions need to adopt audits and figure out what makes sense for them,” Grayson said. “Because then we can check, we don’t have to wait for there to be a close race or a problem. It just makes it part of our elections.”

Boockvar mentioned the importance of bringing clarity to the Electoral Count Act.

“It was written hundreds of years ago, and it wasn’t clear. And so it literally led to January 6th,” Boockvar said.

She also discussed the necessity of making changes to the Voting Rights Act.

“It’s been whittled away over the years,” Boockvar said. “And so some of the core protections that we’ve been able to rely on in decades past are now leaving some of our citizens with less voting rights than they used to have.”

With the need for these improvements in mind, the former secretaries discussed the importance of this upcoming election in order to protect voting legitimacy.

“We need people in office who are going to reinforce and strengthen our democracy and our people rather than tearing it down,” Boockvar said.

Coming to Newark to discuss these issues with the students in attendance, Boockvar and Grayson wanted to instill the prevalence of the 2022 midterm elections.

“It is important. And you can make a difference,” Grayson said. “I’m a big believer in the power of young people to make a difference.”

With election day looming, many university students will be heading to the polls.

“There are actually a lot more of us who want to rebuild our country, who want to rebuild faith in our democracy,” Boockvar said. “But we’re quieter than those that are trying to tear it down. So if I could give one message, it’s to speak up. The more we talk about the beauty of our democracy, that’s how we rebuild.”