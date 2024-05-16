The challenge of Black representation among university professors and academic spaces

ALIYAH JACKSON

Staff Writer

The university greatly emphasizes creating a diverse, inclusive and equitable space for all students, staff and faculty on campus.

“UD’s educational mission is to prepare students to live in an increasingly interconnected and diverse world,” a statement on the university’s Office of Institutional Equity website reads. “We see diversity as a core value and guiding principle for our educational mission and thus must work to make diversity an integral part of everyday life on campus.”

Similar statements can be found on the individual websites for many majors at the university.

Despite these efforts to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion, Black professors only made up 4.7% of the university’s faculty, according to a 2022 report.

Délice Williams is one of the professors who make up that 4.7%. She has been at the university for nine years, and is currently employed as an assistant English professor.

Williams shared that she was surprised by the racial makeup of the campus when she first accepted the job.

“It was a surprise to me when I first got this job that the campus was so predominantly white, both in terms of students and faculty,” Williams said. “I think there is always a gap between the ways predominantly white institutions talk about what they value and also talk about who’s actually on campus and the reality.”

Williams thinks even how the university talks about diversity is probably more aspirational than grounded in reality.

While discussing the topic, Williams reflected on her experiences as an undergraduate student, graduate student and professor at other Predominantly White Institutions (PWIs). She expressed that the lack of diversity among faculty may not simply be a hiring issue, but also a matter of retaining the Black faculty that are employed.

“I think I always live in the gap between what universities say and how they hire,” Williams said. “And not just how they hire, but also how they invest in programs or initiatives or funding opportunities like scholarship opportunities that would attract and keep faculty of color.”

Despite the gap, Williams has still had a positive experience at the university. She said that she has not “come up against … direct responses” that could be considered “prejudice or racist.”

Still, she expressed that the university is not exempt from the issue of a lack of diversified faculty, and she wished that there was more awareness to understand why that is occurring and find a solution.

Williams stated that she could not help but notice that the university has been losing faculty of color, precisely Black women faculty.

“I wish I could sense more that the administration in particular sees that as a concern … I don’t have a strong sense that that’s the case,” Williams said.

In 2019, WHYY reported that former African-American Studies professor at the university, Arica Coleman, felt denial of her tenure exposed a “system of inequality.”

The report indicated a trend of faculty members leaving the university without tenure and feeling that “professional growth was limited for women and people of color.”

“My feeling is Black faculty, regardless of gender, have tremendous difficulty being tenured, promoted, and nurtured at the University of Delaware,” Erica Armstrong Dunbar, the first-tenured Black woman in the university’s history department, told WHYY.

“Diversity and inclusion are core to our shared values at the University of Delaware, and the advancement of social justice is foundational to our strategic plan,” a university statement to The Review said. “Accordingly, UD continues to prioritize the recruitment, development and retention of a diverse workforce, including our faculty. With active partnership among departments, colleges and administration, we continue to strengthen and expand development resources and programs that support promotion and tenure rates among Black faculty that are consistent with overall institutional levels.”

In 2022, out of the 18,066 enrolled undergraduate students, 68.8% were White, 9.5% were Hispanic or Latino, 6.1% were Black or African American, 5.6% were Asian, 0.1% were American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.8% were international and 6.0% identified as other.

Williams spoke about how having more Black faculty could benefit both the students and other faculty members.

“I think it’s a powerful thing to see people who look like you but also kind of come from where you come from, or seem like they come from where you come from,” Williams said. “I think it is a powerful thing to see us in the room, I don’t think we should underestimate the visuals.”

She shared how she did not realize her full potential until, through a high school program, she met a chemist employed as an intellectual property attorney and was astonished that he was a Black man in that field.

“While some people may feel like it’s superficial to just have faces that kind of closely-ish resemble yours in the front of the room, I think that one of the most powerful things that we can offer students is visions of possible futures,” Williams said.

Williams thinks it’s powerful for all students of all races to see that not all intellectual leaders, researchers and authority figures are white men with gray hair.

“So really, it’s not only about helping Black kids see possible futures, it’s also about helping everybody understand that the role of the researcher, knowledge-producer, mentor could be filled by anybody,” Williams said.

Despite being one of the few Black professors at the university, Williams emphasized that her experience does not reflect the experiences of all Black professors at the university.

“What I’m offering is my perspective,” Williams said. “In no way am I speaking for all, or even most, Black professors at UD. Too often people point to one Black example and try to make that person’s experience representative of the Black experience. Not only is that not possible; it’s dangerous. I can only speak to what I’ve experienced.”