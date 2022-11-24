The controversy behind true crime

BY CAROLINE POWELL

Staff Reporter

Since Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood” was published in 1966, based on the 1959 Kansas murders of the Clutter family, the country has seen a significant spike in the interest of true crime. Whether it’s via documentaries, interviews, court recordings or novels, true crime fanatics love to dive into the mind of a killer.

Why do people love to watch someone who did something so unspeakable?

The idea dates back to Sigmund Freud’s ideology of the feeling of “schadenfreude,” which is German for the pleasure one gets from others’ suffering. However, it is not fueled by malicious intent, instead the relief that it isn’t happening to yourself.

Immersing oneself into someone else’s horror not only brings a strange comfort in knowing it hasn’t happened to you, but it can also provide people with lessons learned through the victims and create a sense of awareness of one’s surroundings.

Despite any potential benefits of society’s obsession with true crime, many consider true crime as a potential danger and a desensitizing indulgence.

“Being in that state of sort of hyper-awareness, especially right now when we’re already so divided and distrustful of one another, I don’t think it’s healthy,” Emma Berquist, writer and stabbing survivor said in a New York Times interview.

One of the most recent controversial topics has surrounded Netflix’s release of “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” where the creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan tell the story of one of the most gruesome killers in American history, focusing on the victims’ point of view.

The series stars horror actor Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer. Both Peters and Netflix have faced backlash for making the series, as family members of the victims have come out saying they were retraumatized.

“It was so jaw-dropping that it all really happened that it felt important to be respectful to the victims, the victims’ families, to try and tell the story as authentically as we could,” Peters said in an interview with Seventeen Magazine.

However, viewers are focusing more on Peters’s performance rather than the victims. Many people think Peters is attractive and some are unable to disassociate Peters from Dahmer, insinuating Dahmer and Peters as the same person. This has been shown on social media, with fan edits of Peters in character as Dahmer, or saying how good he looks while he’s playing a morbid serial killer.

Despite both Peters and Netflix’s many statements that their goal was to highlight the victims’ stories as a form of justice, it does not seem to be translating well to the actual victims’ families, as they did not find justice or peace through the series.

Shirley Hughes, the mother of one of Dahmer’s victims, Tony Hughes, said that she and many of the other families were not even aware of the creation or making of this production.

“I don’t see how they can do that,” Hughes said in an interview with The Guardian. “I don’t see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there.”

TIME Magazine also mentioned Rita Isbell, the sister to one of Dahmer’s victims, Errol Lindsey, who felt Netflix should have reached out to her and the other families. She also wrote a personal essay for Insider about the series.

“I was never contacted about the show,” Isbell wrote in the essay. “I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.”

Lindsey’s cousin Eric Perry also tweeted after the show’s release: “It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”

There have been six films, both acted out and documentary-style, about Dahmer since 1993. YouTube commentator Kidology posted a video about how the fascination with Dahmer itself has been established so many times again and again that there is nothing more to do than to dramatize the story for entertaining purposes.

“Profitable analysis sells better than responsible or ethical analysis when it clearly comes to Jeffrey Dahmer,” Kidology said in the video.