The costs and conditions of on-campus housing

BY ALEXANDRA WEBBER

Staff Reporter

BY ANNIE HEISCHOBER

Staff Reporter



It’s no secret that there are disparities between some of the residence halls at the university. While air-conditioning (or lack thereof) is a noticeable difference between dormitories, the overall living conditions of older buildings have left some wondering, “What am I even paying for?”

James Tweedy, director of Residence Life and Housing, explained just that — what student housing payments go toward.

According to Tweedy, room and board costs cover several categories: staff, security and infrastructure.

“I certainly have full-time professionals and your RA (resident assistant) staff, which certainly doesn’t take all of your rent,” Tweedy said.

Tweedy also attributed some of the cost to the custodial staff and maintenance operations group.

Student dollars also contribute to security at the university in the form of a “very large safety group,” the University of Delaware Police Department (UDPD), blue light phones and an “advanced camera system” according to Tweedy.

According to Tweedy, another “major” part of where housing costs go is the paying off of loans that the university takes out to build residence halls.

“A new residence hall could cost as much as 60 million,” Tweedy said. “So you borrow that money upfront and then over years you pay it off. So collectively, all of your rent money helps kind of pay for all of the buildings that are financed and refinanced.”

Tweedy explained that the on-campus housing rates are “approved and generally set by the board of trustees”, as well as the vice president of finance “in very early summer or late spring.”

Out of the 22 on-campus residence buildings at the university, 14 of them are air-conditioned. Tweedy commented on the price differences between air-conditioned and non-AC dormitories.

“So non-air conditioned buildings are not the same price as air-conditioned buildings,” Tweedy said. “However, the price difference is not one that is substantial enough that students or families have felt [it] was appropriate…we recognize that there is a wish for people in non-AC to have that price gap be more significant.”

Take the difference between air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned doubles, for example. This school year, the annual cost of a double room in a traditional hall with air-conditioning is $8,660. In comparison, the annual cost for a double room in a traditional hall without air-conditioning is $8,482, which is a difference of $178.

Some students say that the lack of cool air and living conditions in non-AC buildings is difficult to cope with. Living conditions often change the whole experience that students, especially freshmen, have coming in, as they navigate the transition from high school to college.

Two freshmen, Matthew Kudler and Andrew Schaeffer, who live in the Russell Complex, recounted their experiences from the first few weeks of school as they had to return every night to sleep in a hot and sometimes bug-infested dorm room.

“The room felt very humid and gross,” Schaeffer said. “You were constantly sweating. Going to sleep at night was uncomfortable and not enjoyable”.

Kudler shared a similar experience, moving in a few days early and having two fans until his roommate moved in.

“I couldn’t sleep,” Kudler said. “There was no air flow. When I am sleeping in a high 80 [degree] room, I slept maybe a total of 30 minutes the first night.”

Kudler also discussed the impact of no air conditioning on his social life.

“Socially, it is weird, because while it brings you together while in the dorm as a whole because everyone is hot, at the same time, it pulls you apart because everyone is trying to find a way to keep themselves cool,” he said.

Schaeffer talked about the mental exhaustion that comes with these living conditions.

“You felt a little shy having to go up to people,” Schaeffer said.

He talked about the questions that went through his head: “What if you smelled? What if you looked sweaty?”

As fall is upon us and rooms are cooling down, students are just beginning, in the middle of the semester, to sleep through the night and become comfortable. Schaeffer and Kudler are not so worried about having to walk into a hot dorm room to quickly change their sweaty clothes.

“The main thought every time I went into my room was, ‘How hot is it?,’” Kudler said.