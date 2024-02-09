“The Curse” is an uncomfortable masterpiece

BY ALEX LAVINSON

I don’t watch a lot of television. More specifically, I don’t watch a lot of drama series. Ten hour-long episodes a season can be a daunting task, one that has often left me behind somewhere near episode three or four. However, every now and then, I stumble upon a TV show that feels uniquely captivating and well worth completing.

Most recently, that show was the A24-produced limited series “The Curse,” created by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

Two of my favorite artists and visionary minds, Fielder and Safdie have consistently pushed the boundaries within their respective mediums. We see this in Fielder’s reality-comedy shows “Nathan for You” and “The Rehearsal,” and Safdie’s thriller-drama films “Good Time” (2017) and “Uncut Gems” (2019), all of which expand on the artistic concept known as realism.

Both Fielder and Safdie have long been concerned with capturing realism, but their approaches have always been different. Fielder is known for telling non-fictional stories that feel absurd and unrealistic, while Safdie is known for telling fictional stories that could pass as real. “The Curse” is, in a way, a combination of both practices, as paradoxical as it may sound.

The show’s primary storyline revolves around Whitney (Emma Stone) and Asher (Nathan Fielder), the “green queen” and her “jester.” Whitney and Asher are a struggling couple with dreams of creating the next hit HGTV show, in which they sell eco-friendly, passive homes. Their characters are somewhat based on real HGTV couples, but they’re not parodies.

Rather than poking fun at the unreality of a show like “Flip or Flop,” “The Curse” is instead interested in digging beneath the surface and questioning the behind-the-scenes aspect of a reality TV relationship. It asks the question: what’s really going on with these couples?

Whitney and Asher are realistic but extreme examples of such a hypothesis, embodying a normal and inoffensive marriage on-screen while being fairly insufferable people off-screen. Whitney and Asher are, in other words, performative people. They’re mere reflections of the environments they reside in, similar to the houses they’ve built.

Whitney, specifically, is a chameleon whose outward behavior is entirely situational and dependent on those around her. She presents herself with an infectious smile and an approachable persona. All the while, she is constantly trying to manipulate people and perfect her environment. She’s a character so layered and extraordinarily embodied that only Emma Stone, one of the best actresses of the last decade, could have possibly played her.

As for Asher, his actions are almost always shaped by Whitney. His passive personality and crippling self-effacement are indicative of his absolute commitment to her and not to himself. Throughout the show, he becomes less and less himself and more and more his own interpretation of Whitney’s desired husband.

This borderline parasitic relationship is the story’s centerpiece and the core of its dramatic tension. Everything that happens during the show can be traced back to the awkwardness of Whitney and Asher’s togetherness and, to me, explains the show’s shocking finale.

Certain aspects of the show feel more indicative of reality than anything else on television. The usage of long pauses and tedious interactions capture a side of life that is seldom seen in art, while the emphasis on filming through windows and behind objects forces the audience to feel as if they are seeing something they shouldn’t be.

On the other hand, the show’s unreplicable tone suggests that its viewers should be considering its pragmatism more fervently. Through editing, score and cinematography, the tone drives the audience’s relationship with the characters, the audience’s sense of reality and the show’s bubbling tension. As Christopher Nolan stated in regard to the series, “tone is the star, tone is sort of the point of it.”

The show’s usage of tone blurs the line between fiction and reality, as well as realism and absurdism. After all, one of the show’s central plot points revolves around the protagonist, Asher, being “cursed” by a little girl. Sure, curses are mostly believed to be fictional, but how would you handle being cursed? It would likely bother you to some extent. You might even blame your subsequent misfortunes on it.

The way the show picks at this concept and contrasts it with the hyperrealism of the primary storyline allows the audience to contemplate whether or not there is something supernatural at play, while also steadily mediating between uproarious comedy and skin-crawling drama.

The final episode of “The Curse” is one of the funniest, scariest, most bizarre and unexpected conclusions to any piece of visual media I’ve seen. It’s an episode that solidifies the show’s singular nature all while answering close to nothing.

Although, to me, the episode is the answer. The finale is a metaphorical examination of each character’s true self, one that sets the world back to its truest form. It’s the show’s way of judging its main characters and their regrettable actions. And as wild as it is, in the end, it’s weirdly satisfying.

“The Curse” is uncomfortable, unnerving, ambiguous and incredibly difficult to summarize, but I don’t have much trouble calling it one of my favorite television series ever. It’s a hilarious and subversive examination of behavior, relationships, reality, class and self-awareness, as well as an eerie window into a world that closely resembles our own. It speaks to the nonsensical and apprehensive nature of reality unlike anything I’ve seen before.