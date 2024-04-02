The definitive ranking of Disney Channel songs

BETH WOJCIECHOWSKI

Associate Arts and Culture Editor

Like many born in the early 2000s, I grew up obsessed with Disney Channel. I truly believe that Disney Channel movies and shows were the only things I watched from ages four to eight. To this day, the one thing that sticks out most to me from my Disney Channel days is the music. Growing up, I had a Disney Channel CD collection that could rival no other. After much deliberation, here are my top 15 Disney Channel songs of all time.

For this ranking, I will adhere to the following criteria: I will only be ranking songs that were actually in Disney Channel productions, whether that be TV shows or movies. In other words, I will not be ranking any songs from Miley Cyrus’s 2008 masterpiece “Breakout.” I will also only be ranking songs from Disney productions that were released between 2004 and 2015, because those were the prime years of Disney Channel (in my humble opinion).

So, without further ado, here is the definitive ranking of my top 15 favorite Disney Channel songs.

15. “Upside Down” – “Austin & Ally” (2013)

I am unashamed to say that I have listened to this song pretty regularly for over 10 years. “Austin & Ally” was one of the last Disney Channel shows I got super invested in, and this song was no exception. Also, the fact that Austin sang this song to Ally was super adorable to me at the tender age of nine (and still is today).

14. “Evil Like Me” – “Descendants” (2015)

This song is arguably the best of the “Descendants” franchise. It feels like a musical theater song, and the entire scene that went along with this number was executed impeccably. Also, Kristin Chenoweth and Dove Cameron are perfect casting as mother and daughter. Their voices blend incredibly in this song, making for a truly unforgettable moment.

13. “This Is Me” – “Camp Rock” (2008)

“Camp Rock” was truly my movie growing up — I’d watch it over and over again. Even though Joe Jonas’ hair in this movie is absolutely atrocious (a flat iron sin), I found this scene between him and Demi Lovato to be incredibly romantic. While I generally prefer “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” to the original “Camp Rock” (mostly because I was a Nick Jonas fan, and he has a much bigger role in the sequel), I can’t forget this song. Regardless of the fact that it was on Disney Channel, it is a genuinely good song.

12. “Dance With Me” – “The Cheetah Girls 2” (2006)

Technically, this song is not performed in the movie, but it was featured on the soundtrack, so I had to include it. Drew Seeley was so underrated in the 2000s (did you know that he sang for Troy Bolton in the first “High School Musical”?), and he has an amazing voice.

11. “Gotta Go My Own Way” – “High School Musical 2” (2007)

“High School Musical 2” is the best Disney Channel Original Movie ever and is probably the movie I have seen the most from start to finish. You know a song is special if it is produced for a children’s movie but still makes you feel emotional as an adult. I cannot even tell you how much Troy and Gabriella’s break-up impacted me as a child. I was mind-blown that they were breaking up, and this song made it feel even more significant.

10. “We Got The Party” – “Hannah Montana” (2007)

This song is from my favorite episode of “Hannah Montana.” The fact that the Jonas Brothers guest-starred as themselves was honestly so cool, and back in the day, I was so excited for this episode to air. This song is incredible, and the only reason I have not ranked it higher is because the version with the Jonas Brothers is nowhere to be found on any music service.

9. “Introducing Me” – “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” (2010)

As mentioned, I had a crush on Nick Jonas growing up, and I think this song is partially to blame. The way he sang this song to his love interest was so endearing, and I can honestly say that I know this song backward and forward solely due to the sheer amount of times I listened to it growing up.

8. “She’s So Gone” – “Lemonade Mouth” (2011)

This is another song that I still listen to unironically. There’s no confidence boost like blasting “She’s So Gone” before an exam. It is honestly such a feminist anthem and I have no choice but to give Disney Channel its props.

7. “What Dreams Are Made Of” – “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” (2003)

I find it very unrealistic that Lizzie McGuire and her 8th grade class went on a trip to Rome, but I still consider this one of my favorite movies ever. Also, the fact that Lizzie performed this song at the Colosseum will always be one of the funniest things ever. I never thought that Hilary Duff was that great of a singer (especially compared to Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato), but this song will always be iconic due to the context in which it was performed in the movie. And also because of the iconic purple outfit Lizzie McGuire wore in this scene.

6. “On My Own” – “Teen Beach 2” (2015)

Ross Lynch killed it in this song. He hits so many incredible notes and truly showcases his vocal range. While I never really liked “Teen Beach 2” that much (I’ve always found the plot incredibly confusing), I still consider this song one of Disney Channel’s best.

5. “He Could Be The One” – “Hannah Montana” (2009)

The whole plot line of this episode, including this song, was incredible. In first grade, the love triangle between Hannah, Jake and Jesse had me in a chokehold (and still does). This song is so catchy that the lyrics are still ingrained in my brain 14 years later. It is always on the regular rotation when I’m studying, and it was one of my top five songs on Spotify Wrapped for 2023.

4. “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” – “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” (2010)

Looking back, the reason why Mitchie and Shane sang this song is so dumb. Maybe talk to each other about your problems instead of going right into singing about it? They didn’t even have a conversation. They just went straight to walking through the camp in the middle of the night, singing about their relationship problems. They could’ve resolved it differently, but I digress. The unbelievable nature of this scene is what makes it so iconic to me. It’s an elevated “Gotta Go My Own Way.”

3. “I Don’t Dance” – “High School Musical 2” (2007)

This is the best love song in the “High School Musical” franchise. And you may be like, “Wait, this is not a love song,” but it is to me. Throughout this song, Chad and Ryan are shamelessly flirting with one another. Considering Chad has danced in multiple scenes before this, I view “dancing” in this song as a metaphor for coming out and being with a guy – queer representation at its finest. Also, to prove my point further, Chad and Ryan switch clothes after this scene. There is no PG explanation for it.

2. “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home” – “Hannah Montana: The Movie” (2009)

Despite having a title longer than a Buzzfeed headline, this song is one of my favorite Disney songs of all time. The Hannah Montana movie was the first movie I ever saw in theaters, so it’ll always have a special place in my heart. I loved this song as a kindergartner and love it now – it’s timeless.

1. “Bet On It” – “High School Musical 2” (2007)

You cannot deny how iconic “Bet On It” is. I still know all the words and most of the choreography. Speaking of the choreography, nothing is more memorable than Zac Efron running around a golf course. Troy Bolton was going through it in this scene, and honestly, I still view this as one of Efron’s best performances.