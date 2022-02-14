The effects COVID-19 has had on recruiting

Courtesy of Kirk Smith/The Review

While the impacts of the pandemic on the field have been pronounced, the landscape of college recruiting has also completely changed over the past two years.

BY

Staff Reporter

Being recruited to play at the next level is a life-changing event for many student athletes. Many dream of the opportunity to play the sport they love at the college, or even professional, level for some. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult both from a recruiter’s perspective as well as the athlete’s perspective.

One of the biggest effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on recruiting was the inability of the athletes to properly visit campuses of schools that they were interested in playing for.

“There’s a lot the University of Delaware can offer kids,” Peter Ireland, the head of recruiting for the university’s men’s golf team, said. “They really need to see it in person to understand how great this place is.”

Ireland said this can be a huge part of the recruiting process for athletes, as they get a good look at the training facilities and a feel for the campus overall. It is one thing to take a virtual tour of a college campus or watch videos on the school’s training facilities, but Ireland said actually seeing them in person can impact the decisions athletes make.

The pandemic has severely limited face-to-face interactions since recruits cannot meet athletes in person. Some can’t even get into contact with their coaches beforehand.

“My coach didn’t even respond to me when I reached out to him about trying out for the team,” Joey Hooper, a freshman on the university’s men’s hockey team, said. “I didn’t even meet him until the first day of tryouts.”

According to Brendon Post, associate head coach and director of player development for the university’s men’s golf team, coaches not being able to attend camps and go on recruiting trips leads to some recruits missing the opportunity to showcase themselves to college coaches.

Not being able to attend camps has also affected the recruiter’s side of the recruiting process, according to Post. Many rely on the eye-test with players, as it helps them get a better understanding of how they play by seeing them in-person. COVID-19 has limited the access coaches have to players, and it makes it more difficult to gauge talent.

“We couldn’t go at all,” Post said in regard to their access to tournaments and showcases around the country.

“A kid may have a lot of great scores, but this could be misleading because of the competition they have been playing, or the course they have been playing,” Ireland said. “This may not translate to the college level.”

COVID-19 has made recruitment more difficult both for the athletes and the recruiters. Though it has yet to be determined the long-term effects of the issues with recruiting on college athletics, these athletes and recruiters are currently dealing with the ramifications of the pandemic, beyond just having to wear masks on the court.