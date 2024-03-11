The evolution of an author: Scott Fad’s unconventional path to an award-winning novel

NYA WYNN

Staff Reporter

University alum and Newark native Scott Fad was recently awarded Book of the Year from the Historical Fiction Company, as well as 2024 Best General Fiction Book by the Independent Press, for his debut novel, “King of Nod.”

The novel is a Southern gothic, historical fiction piece that weaves the fate of the main character, Boo Taylor, with the mysteries of the town he grew up in.

However, from marine science major to a best-selling novelist, Fad’s journey to becoming an author was anything but linear.

Fad’s first home was a student dorm in Newark while his parents were still students at the university. He spent his entire childhood in the city, attending Newark High School and eventually enrolling at the university, originally as a marine science major.

After questioning his chosen career field during the second semester of organic chemistry, Fad made the decision to switch his major to English. Yet even before that change, he planned to be an author.

“I had always loved to write, and I wrote up a book when I was in college,” Fad said. “It wasn’t very good, but I enjoyed it. I submitted it in hopes that it would be published, and it got the standard rejection, but I learned a lot, so in that regard, it was helpful.”

However, the life of a 20-something graduate and aspiring author is not necessarily a wealthy one.

Fad said he picked up a number of jobs after graduation in order to make money.“

Fad first joined the Navy as a naval aviator but was honorably discharged due to his poor eyesight. He was also accepted to law school but did not end up enrolling. He returned to Delaware, working as a bouncer at a club in Wilmington at night, and eventually landed a day job at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware.

“I was a temp making five dollars an hour, and eventually I became senior vice president and chief operating officer there,” Fad said.

Although he was successful in his industry, Fad was still trying to write his novel in his spare time. Ultimately, he realized he needed to take time off work and finally focus on writing if he wanted to finish it.

“I spent six months in Florida writing it and then spent another eight months in New Hampshire,” Fad said. “By the time that I got through those 14 months, I had a 2000 page manuscript, which I thought at the end of the day was pretty good.”

At that point, Fad had to return to work, and his life continued for another 10 years before he felt that the book was in proper shape to release to the world. After going through many publishers and printing some copies of the book on his own, Fad finally found a company to publish it.

“I was doing a book tour, interviews, book signings everywhere,” Fad said. “Reviews were coming in and they were all glowing, singing the praises of the book. Then the publisher went out of business.”

As Fad explained, the book “collected cobwebs” for another few years until he tried once again to get his book out.

“Kind of on a whim, I called my publicist, and I said, ‘What are the chances you think people would be interested in taking this back out to the market?’” Fad said. “I sent the book to them, and they said they would love to publish it.”

Although the re-release of “King of Nod” this past October may not have been as glamorous as the first release in 2008, Fad has begun working with a Hollywood producer to see if they can make “King of Nod” into a film – or two.

“Writing is so lonely, it’s just you and a blank screen or a blank piece of paper,” Fad said. “Everything that comes out is all on you.

“What’s cool now is that I’ve got collaborators, people who are interested in the book that like the story, and we’re going to take it to another medium,” he said as he showed a whiteboard full of storyboards and new plot ideas.

Although he is excited about his awards and his work’s possible Hollywood debut, Fad explained that his long journey to publishing his novel became worth it to him when he started seeing reviews from readers.

“If you spend your time creating something, you want to share it with people,” Fad said. “I got a note from a girl who read the book and she said, ‘When I finished your book, it made me feel a way I’ve never felt before,’ and that was probably the most rewarding moment, more than any of the awards.”