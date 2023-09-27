“The Exorcist: Believer” set to premiere as the next installment in the famous horror franchise

BY JORDANNA GARLAND

Managing Arts and Culture Editor

Hitting the theaters just in time for Halloween is Blumhouse Productions new film, “The Exorcist: Believer,” set to release on Oct. 6. The horror film is the sixth installment in the “The Exorcist” franchise.

The new film follows single father Victor Fielding, played by Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom Jr., as he confronts the depths of evil after his daughter Angela, played by Lidya Jewett, shows signs of demonic possession. In an attempt to save her, Victor reaches out to the only person alive who has witnessed anything like this before.

The film also stars newcomer Olivia O’Neill as Katherine, a friend of Angela’s. Grammy Award-winning actress Jennifer Nettles and two-time Tony Award-winner Norbert Leo Butz play Katherine’s parents, and Emmy Award-winning actress Ann Dodd plays the Fieldings’ neighbor.

“The Exorcist,” based on the best-selling novel by William Peter Blatty, garnered 10 Academy Award nominations and became the first horror movie nominated for Best Picture. It left a lasting mark on pop culture, cementing its place in the cinematic horror zeitgeist with its box office gross of a little over $428 million, which translates to $3 billion in today’s currency.

50 years after the original film was released, “The Exorcist: Believer” has many nods to the classic that audiences might recognize. For the first time since 1973, Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her role as Chris MacNeil, an actor whose life has been forever changed by events that occurred 50 years ago.

“This film is… definitely for people who have never seen the film and love horror films, but also throws back to those people who grew up with ‘The Exorcist’ movie and want to kind of relive that in theaters again,” senior marketing major Evan Centofanti said.

Centofanti serves as the new university marketing representative for Universal Pictures. Along with marketing representatives on other university campuses, Centofanti helps to promote the new movies Universal Pictures released through promotional activities, free swag and occasional advanced screenings for students.

The trailer for “The Exorcist: Believer” already has over 13 million views. With two more sequels on the way, this film is the first in the trilogy of new “Exorcist” movies.

“It’ll be very nostalgic for people but for… anyone who has never seen ‘The Exorcist,’ it’ll be very terrifying,” Centofanti said. “I can’t even fully make it through the trailer. It’s a lot to handle.”