BY SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Do you believe in ghosts? I don’t. Or, at least, I didn’t. Recently, I’ve been questioning my beliefs. Ghosts exist – they just look different than I imagined. They look like 19-year-old men on Bumble. Particularly, one specific 19-year-old man.

Having your notifications provide romantic validation is very enticing to someone who rarely received that growing up. That someone is me. When I turned 18 years old, I went berserk on dating apps. I crafted the perfect profile with the perfect bio. Adrenaline rushed through my veins every time I got a match. Swiping on these apps quickly became my favorite game.

Although I may have collected matches like one would collect Pokémon, I only went on dates with two of the guys I messaged. There were two reasons for this: I started using Bumble during the height of the pandemic, so it wasn’t safe to go on many dates, and it only took me two dates with men to realize they weren’t for me.

While these two men were truly something in their own right, I wish to focus on a guy who I actually never ended up going out with. He still managed to haunt my phone nonetheless. This man is the Ghost of Bumble Past.

Let’s call this guy John. He checked a lot of boxes for my (supposedly man-loving) 2020 self: he had a nose ring, great taste in music, a decent sense of humor and was attractive. He also liked to read, box and watch movies (he got bonus points because he loved Marvel movies). I wanted to have a connection with this guy because he seemed cool and normal.

John and I messaged for around two months, exchanging goofy selfies, voice memos and GamePigeon games.

I later learned that this guy was not quite as cool and normal as I’d thought. We shared a mutual love for the Jonas Brothers, which he made clear when he’d send voice memos in the middle of the night of him singing their songs badly. He was addicted to Bang Energy drinks, and his dream career was becoming a YouTuber with his friend, who supposedly received “millions” of views on their videos (he didn’t name-drop, so I cannot confirm this). I suppose I should’ve recognized this as the first red flag.

John told me that he liked to box, so I told him that I owned a punching bag, not knowing he would want to see me use it … but he did. He peer pressured me into sending a video of my horrific kickboxing. My form was awful, and he did not hesitate to share that with me. See? Red flag number two.

This man was so bold. When we’d play GamePigeon, he’d send his commentary through voice memos. He’d find any excuse to send voice memos. He once sent himself singing the Hannah Montana theme song “The Best of Both Worlds.” He ended it by saying “Sorry,” which he then followed up with another voice memo of him saying, “Not sorry.”

John wanted me to download Snapchat so badly and would lead every conversation into saying that I was missing out because I wasn’t on Snapchat. I still don’t understand what his deal with Snapchat was. Was he sponsored? He sure made it seem like he was. This brings me to a grand total of four (upon reexamination, quite obvious) red flags, friends.

Despite us having a fairly good connection and texting frequently, John eventually (and randomly) fell off the face of the Earth and ghosted me. In retrospect, this makes a lot of sense since he is, in fact, a ghost. Ghosting would actually be quite in character for him.

John and I’s textuationship ended Feb. 2, 2021. I was pretty confident it was over between us. As this time passed, I also realized I was gay, so I was fully okay with no longer speaking to John.

Alas, this article’s title would be a lie if the story was really over.

In February 2022, John appeared out of the woodwork. One. Year. Later. He texted me, just saying, “Heyy.” I responded short and simple by saying, “I’m gay.” This man, who definitely didn’t know that I’m gay, had the audacity to say, “Pretty obvious, what about it, just said hey.”

After I questioned his motives, John basically told me that he missed talking to me. While that might have been true, the fact that he realized this almost exactly a year later was odd. Did he have an annual calendar event reminding him to text me? It sure seemed like it. I entertained the conversation by asking him about what was new, and he sent me a picture of his new tattoo and purple hair. The conversation died shortly after (remember, John’s called a ghost for a reason).

Fast forward to March 2023. John texts me, once again out of nowhere, and says “U still not have snap.” I was flabbergasted by both the timing and content of this message. Why, just why? Once again, I question his motives and he explains that he just felt like texting me. Fair enough, I suppose? He knows my name, so he knew who he was texting. The reason why, though, is simply beyond me.

The reason that any of this happened is beyond me. All I know is that John is probably going to text me again this spring because he … just feels like it? The Ghost of Bumble Past lives on and his name is John. Well, not actually, but you get the point.