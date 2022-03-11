The Hens Half Court Podcast: Delaware is going dancing March 11, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Patrick LaPorte/The Review Must read The Hens Half Court Podcast: Delaware is going dancing March 11, 2022 Blue Hens take down UNCW, clinch CAA Championship and NCAA tournament berth March 9, 2022 Photo Gallery: Delaware wins CAA Championship in 59-55 victory over No. 2 UNC Wilmington March 9, 2022 Blue Hens take down No. 1 Towson, advance to CAA Championship behind Anderson’s 17 points March 8, 2022 Delaware’s trip to the NCAA Tournament is the first since 2013-2014 when Delaware lost to Michigan State in the opening round. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Konner Metz of The Review along with Patrick LaPorte and Dan Steenkamer of WVUD breakdown Delaware’s championship weekend and look ahead to possible first round matchups for Delaware. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleBlue Hens take down UNCW, clinch CAA Championship and NCAA tournament berth More articles Blue Hens take down UNCW, clinch CAA Championship and NCAA tournament berth March 9, 2022 Photo Gallery: Delaware wins CAA Championship in 59-55 victory over No. 2 UNC Wilmington March 9, 2022 Blue Hens take down No. 1 Towson, advance to CAA Championship behind Anderson’s 17 points March 8, 2022 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ