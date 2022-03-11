52.1 F
Friday, March 11, 2022
The Hens Half Court Podcast: Delaware is going dancing

Patrick LaPorte/The Review

Delaware’s trip to the NCAA Tournament is the first since 2013-2014 when Delaware lost to Michigan State in the opening round. Patrick LaPorte/The Review

Konner Metz of The Review along with Patrick LaPorte and Dan Steenkamer of WVUD breakdown Delaware’s championship weekend and look ahead to possible first round matchups for Delaware.

