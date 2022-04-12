The invisible disability: Deaf students share thoughts on university support

Jordan Davis/THE REVIEW

BY TABITHA REEVES

Staff Reporter

For hard-of-hearing students at the university, accommodations both inside and outside the classroom support their success. Aside from The Office of Disability Support Services (DSS) and a recently created American Sign Language course (LLCU 105), resources for hard-of-hearing individuals and education about their culture is left almost entirely up to student organizations on campus.

“I’ve heard people call it ‘The invisible disability,’” Georgia Angeletakis, the freshman vice president of the registered student organization, All Ears, said. “It’s different from having a wheelchair in that you need to constantly remind people that you are disabled.”

All Ears was founded by freshman Abby Skiena this past fall, and this spring is its first full semester active on campus. As hard-of-hearing individuals, Skiena and Angeletakis were looking to foster an organization where deaf connection can be found, and an understanding of the culture can advance.

DSS offers a variety of assistance and accommodations for those who request it. There are technological tools available, such as assistive listening devices, recording devices and communication access real-time translation.

While these resources are available and requirements have been put in place, Skiena, explained her experience with those DSS services in the classroom.

“It’s kind of like DSS has its recommendations, and then expects teachers to do it out of the kindness of their hearts, rather than there being actual ramifications for not following it,” Skiena said.

DSS also provides suggestions that faculty should follow when teaching or interacting with hard-of-hearing students, such as positioning oneself in a way that does not make it difficult to lip-read and making sure the student is looking before speaking. The mask mandate, as a result of COVID-19 regulations, however, can make it more difficult if one is heavily reliant on reading lips in academic environments or otherwise, according to Skiena.

Skiena explained that, in the past, she had politely asked her professors to wear the transparents masks she had supplied them with. However, only one of her professors ended up being willing to wear it throughout the whole lecture.

“There’s a huge emphasis on students to accommodate teachers instead of teachers to accommodate students,” Angeletakis said.

Sophia Harris, a unilateral, moderate hard-of-hearing student, compared needing assistive hearing technology to wearing glasses.

“Everybody sees you wearing glasses, and it’s already destigmatized, so people know that that’s a part of your identity and that it’s something they might have to accommodate for,” Harris said. “Whereas, wearing hearing aids, people aren’t immediately going to see it.”

The perspectives of these three students beg the question of what accommodating deaf students looks like. More enforcement of DSS regulations and a wider range of university-offered opportunities for involvement in the deaf community are both suggestions that have been made by the students.

“Accommodating someone means changing the situation for them,” Skiena said. “And change makes people uncomfortable. Everyone wants to be accommodating, it’s just a question of what they’re willing to do.”

While the majority of the student body is not hard of hearing, junior linguistics major and hearing member of All Ears, Emma Lewis, believes that there is still a valuable role hearing individuals can play in enriching the experiences of students who are deaf.

“As hearing people, just be aware of your surroundings and all the people that are experiencing things differently,” Lewis said.

DSS provides applications for people to sign up as volunteer notetakers, creating a resource where hard-of-hearing individuals can have thorough notes taken in a number of their courses as a means of reference and a studying aid. Aside from that, Lewis even encouraged students who are not hard of hearing to become involved in deaf communities on campus.

“Part of the repercussions of not having a strong community here on campus, especially compared to other schools, is that people aren’t really aware that we exist,” Angeletakis said.

Angeletakis and Skiena explained that seeking out others who are hard of hearing is vital in creating a stronger community on campus.

“Deaf connection is a beautiful thing,” Skiena said. “It’s something that you never know that you’re missing until you meet another deaf or hard-of-hearing person, and then it’s like: so this is what I’ve been missing.”

All Ears, like other related clubs, extends an open invitation for all who wish to support the community.

“To the hearing people at UD: come join,” Lewis said. “Come learn about this community. I promise you will feel included.”