The job market’s newest entrants begin to navigate the workforce post-graduation

The anxiety of the university’s Class of 2022 heightened as they spent the year scouring the internet for open job postings. From dodging questions about their post-graduate plans to posting their job announcements on LinkedIn, the university’s seniors are coming to terms with their impending graduation and the life that awaits them beyond campus.

Ian Nolan, senior finance and economics double major at the university, detailed the struggle of the job application process and how the university failed to play a role in that process.

Although Nolan has secured a job offer after he graduates, that does not mean that the process itself was not a rollercoaster. He applied for approximately 100 to 200 positions before receiving an offer for a financial analyst position.

In a survey done by the LaSalle Network, information was collected on job offers garnered by 2022 graduates. This survey found that 53% of respondents had received no offers.

Nolan was able to secure his job offer by gaining valuable experience and fostering professional connections during internships in previous summers. However, these opportunities came largely from self-motivation, rather than help from the university. Nolan did mention that the Career Center offered a bit of help in the job application process.

The university’s Career Center offers services to students including resume feedback and mock interviews through an online software designed to help them navigate their employment searches.

“There’s this one program where you prep for the cover letter part of the interview,” Nolan said. “But it’s like, you record the videos and you don’t talk with anybody. It’s really awkward, but that was kind of helpful. But as far as actually interviewing and knowing what kind of jobs you can get, there is not a lot of help there.”

According to Forbes, the current job market is prime for those seeking employment, with ample job openings spanning multiple fields. The number of employment opportunities varies depending on specific professional sectors but overall, unemployment has stayed steady at around 3.6%, according to the United States Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a transformative impact on the job market that was already stressful for new graduates. It has had a significant influence on those on both sides of the equation: employers and employees. Navigating online interviews and trying to differentiate yourself from hundreds, if not thousands, of other applicants proved to be a difficult feat for Nolan.

“I mean, I think we all have some kind of collective trauma about the last two years,” Nolan said. “Now, I think it is a pretty good time for companies and especially for workers. It’s tough with inflation and high gas prices, but it’s a good time to get hired right now. But in the last two years, opportunities would just get dropped and you’d never hear back from anybody. There were a lot of instances where it was tough to continue searching for a job.”

The “Great Resignation” has plagued the professional world since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to another survey performed by the LaSalle Network, the quit rate for 2021 was approximately 3%, a record high.

From the businesses that the LaSalle Network collected information, there were four overall preventative measures being taken to increase retention and prevent excessive turnover rates: 53% of companies are allowing staff to work remotely at least part-time, 42% of businesses are investing in growth opportunities for staff and 30% are both increasing benefits and team bonding activities.

Tierney Ellis, a senior accounting major, mentioned how lucky she was that the recruiting for her post-graduate position happened before the COVID-19 pandemic swung into full force.

“I did all my recruiting stuff right before COVID hit,” Ellis said. “So most of this was in person, which was great for me because I had the benefit of meeting the firms in person.”

Ellis went on to detail that her anxieties about post-graduate plans were eased fairly early in her tenure at the university. As an accounting major, recruiting for both internships and full-time positions happens much earlier than in some other disciplines at the university, according to Ellis. During the spring semester of her sophomore year, Ellis attended a recruitment fair organized by the Lerner College of Business and Economics where she met recruiters from her future employer, KPMG, one of the big four accounting firms.

“From [the recruitment fair], I applied to an internship, which was for the summer going into my senior year. So last summer, I did an internship at KPMG,” Ellis said. “With those internships, a lot of the times that comes with a full-time offer, so I was initially offered full-time starting this coming fall, post-grad. And then I started getting emails about this program where they basically sponsor your graduate school admission.”

Ellis decided to take that opportunity and will be attending Villanova University to obtain her master’s degree in accounting with data analytics this fall. She will then begin at KPMG as an experienced tax associate.

The Lerner College of Business and Economics and its resources were instrumental in Ellis’s success, a sentiment that does not apply to students in every major.

“Being in the business school, they do a fantastic job of preparing you so I was fortunate to not have the same job search that I know other people are having while you’re close to graduation and you’re still searching for jobs,” Ellis said. “This has alleviated a lot of stress for me because there’s no application process as I finish up other loose ends in terms of my degree.”

Entering the workforce after college graduation is a large adjustment for many, however, with apt preparation, whether offered by the university or not, and a prosperous job market, the Class of 2022 is slated to excel.