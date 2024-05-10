The Met Gala through the years

BY JENI NANCE

Staff Reporter

It’s that time of year again: The Met Gala has once again taken everyone by storm. It’s no secret that this event is one of the most prestigious fashion nights of the year, and not only because it raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Met Gala’s theme, participants and the outfits they produce each year are known to create lots of chatter (and memes).

Though the Met Gala was founded in 1948, its first theme wasn’t until 1973, which was “The World of Balenciaga.”

I’ve compiled a list of some of my favorite Met Gala themes from the last 50 years.

Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design (1974):

This theme was inspired by the history of Hollywood design. It featured simple, yet beautiful and elegant floor-length gowns worn by remarkable celebrities like Cher and Marisa Berenson.

The gowns were decorated head-to-toe in diamonds and shimmer. They stood out dramatically, but remained tasteful. Most men wore standard suits and tuxedos, although some added a statement bow tie. Furs were also a staple at this party as a symbol of luxury in Hollywood fashion.

Christian Dior (1996):

The 1996 Met Gala theme was an homage to the late French designer, Christian Dior. He founded one of the world’s top fashion houses and is known worldwide as one of the most luxurious designers.

This Met Gala in particular was notable because of the appearance made by Diana, Princess of Wales, only shortly after her divorce. She wore a Dior style slip dress, along with her iconic pearl and sapphire choker. The Princess also toted a quilted box top-handle Dior bag. While the Princess stole the show, other guests also paid tribute to Dior by wearing some of his pieces.

Cubism and Fashion (1998):

Inspired by artist Pablo Picasso and his interpretation of cubism, the 1998 Met Gala brought in some interesting looks. Cubism is an early 20th-century art movement that depicts three-dimensional reality through shapes typically on a two-dimensional surface, like a canvas.

Many of this year’s looks featured harsh lines and geometric patterns over top mid-floor length dresses and suits. I believe this year sparked designers to get more creative with their pieces and opened doors for new ways to express traditional art through fashion.

Rock Style (1999):

This Met Gala transitioned into representing musical forms of art, primarily focusing on one of the most impactful music genres: rock ‘n’ roll. Not only did rock ‘n’ roll revolutionize music, but it also influenced a lot of fashion trends that are still present today.

These heavy beats brought in new and intense looks at the Met Gala, with many bright colors, glitters, sequins and furs. One of the most notable sets of outfits was worn by Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney. They both wore two-piece dress bottoms paired with a single-shoulder white top, bedazzled with the words “ROCK ROYALTY.”

Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty (2011):

Another fashion designer whose work was a primary feature in the Met Gala was Alexander McQueen, who died in 2010. The following year, the Met Gala was themed to honor the late designer. He was known for his creative, yet borderline controversial designs. A lot of his focus was on romanticism, sexuality and death.

This allowed guests of the event to breach their comfort zones and explore new shapes and styles of couture. Many wore blacks, reds and nudes along with a lot of lace and tulle, to tie into the romantic theme. The outfits were more revealing than in previous years, which played into McQueen’s themes of sexuality.

PUNK: Chaos to Couture (2013):

2013 was one of the more interesting years for the Met Gala, because it focused on the complex styles and the bright colors of the decade. Punk rock is known as alternative music because of its aggressive nature, fast tempos and distorted beats. This is showcased in outfits worn by Miley Cyrus, Jamie Campbell Bower and Lily Collins.

Although the theme is inspired by punk rock, some of the outfits displayed fashion trends from the early 2010s. This included solid bright colors, bold prints and cut-outs. Some examples are Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a gold and white marble dress (very 2013) and Julie Macklowe wearing a two-piece neon pink dress. This was also the year of Kim Kardashian’s iconic look: a floral body-con dress that slightly resembled granny curtains.

China: Through the Looking Glass (2015):

“Through the Looking Glass” is definitely one of the more out-of-the-box themes due to the risk of cultural appropriation. However, it’s one of the more culturally significant, because it looks at how Chinese aesthetics have impacted Western fashion. Many wore sheer dresses, trains, intricate designs and ruffles. A lot of pieces featured reds and yellows, which are common in Chinese culture. There are also a lot of whites and neutrals, as well as some statement pieces complimented with fur shawls.

One of my favorite looks is the Guo Pei dress that Rihanna wore: a floor-length, mustard yellow gown with gold embellishments and a long train. It had a slit down the front and a fur trim that was complimented by a matching fur shawl and gold headpiece.

Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology (2016):

This is one of my favorite themes because of the cultural impact technology has had on our generation. This theme allowed guests to incorporate modern use of technology and social media into their outfits, and many of them turned out really well. This is also one of the bigger booming ages of technology and social media, and I enjoyed seeing that reflected in the Met Gala.

There were a lot of reflective outfits, and designers made use of metallic fabrics. Gigi Hadid showed up in a sheer steel-colored floor-length gown with a silver metallic bodysuit. She paired it with large silver rings, which resembled brass knuckles. She was accompanied by Zayn Malik who wore a black suit with armor on the sleeves, starting from the shoulder going all the way down to his knuckles.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination (2018):

The outfits from this year were stunning. I adore this theme and the designs that came with it. The theme takes inspiration from the Catholic Church, which already screams royalty and elegance. Most guests showed up in floor-length ball gowns sporting colors like maroon, white, gold and black.

However, Katy Perry wore a gold mini dress with knee-high boots and massive angel wings. Lana Del Rey also showed up wearing angelic fashion with a halo headpiece that had blue wings around it. She also wore a heart-shaped chest piece with seven daggers sticking out.

My favorite outfit was the gown that Blake Lively wore: a maroon floor-length gown that had a long train decked with intricate designs. The bodice of her dress was heavily bejeweled and tapered all the way down to the hem. She paired it with a stunning gold halo headpiece.

In America: An Anthology of Fashion (2022):

This year had a lot of controversial and out-there looks. The theme is a second part of the “In America” theme, with the red carpet theme being “Gilded Glamour.” This opulent concept upset a lot of people because of the tragedies being caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine, but the Met Gala coordinators were firm in their decision to keep the theme.

This year’s event was meant for guests to show off their wealth, so there were naturally a lot of elaborate looks featured. My favorite look is once again from Blake Lively, who wore a copper floor-length gown that unraveled a teal train. Paired with a copper and teal crown and satin opera gloves, it was clear her Versace outfit was a nod to the Statue of Liberty.

One outfit stood out from the rest: Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s famous “Happy Birthday” dress on the red carpet. There was a lot of controversy over whether she would have damaged the dress, but it was no surprise that this look was eye-catching.

Part of the reason why I love watching the Met Gala is because it shows some of the most creative inner workings of designers who likely spend the better part of the year planning for this event. It is also very Capitol coded (“Hunger Games” fans already know).

The theme for the 2024 Met Gala is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and I can’t wait to share my favorite looks from this event.