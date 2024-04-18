The monetary and civility quicksand of reviving Broadway’s legacy

BY

For all the great moments Broadway has presented in its shows like “Parade,” “Shucked” and “Harmony,” it seems to be struggling in post-pandemic times. With an average Broadway ticket being around $113, shows are struggling to profit or break even.

For example, “Merrily We Roll Along,” was originally a limited run before being extended twice and spent six months recouping its $12 million capitalization.

However, many recent revivals or long-running shows have either closed or been announced as limited runs. “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is closing on May 5 as audience attendance dropped from the 90% capacity, even with strong box office numbers.



There are also the scars of “The Phantom of the Opera” closure last April after marking its 35th anniversary of running on Broadway’s stage. The show struggled to maintain revenue after the pandemic and “was losing money almost every week from 2022,” producer Cameron Mackintosh said.

“Phantom” is one of many shows on Broadway that struggled with gaining audience goers and fighting inflation on ticket prices as a result of the pandemic. Other shows that were affected in the same way include “Into the Woods,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Music Man” and more.

“People just got used to staying home and getting people back out and remembering how amazing live theater is taking time,” producer Sam Gold said.

The pandemic paused performances for 18 months, which hurt Broadway in ways that the public had not initially realized. As such, there has been a solution to slowly bring the bustle back to the streets: limited runs. Shows such as “Spamalot” run anywhere from a few weeks to a few months, with extensions based on revenue and audience members.

“We go in with the hope that we will be able to extend, but it’s not always a guarantee,” Blake West, executive director of MCC Theater, said.

Producers and showrunners deal with several new obstacles after the pandemic, such as last- minute ticket orders, pressured extension opportunities from the media and a sense of integrity and transparency with buyers.

On the other hand, some shows decided not to extend and instead, keep their limited statuses – such as “Sea Wall / A Life,” which ran for only nine weeks. When given the opportunity to promote a shorter run and extend afterwards, the producers decided not to risk the chance.

“We were not interested in playing that game. There was something more robust about being honest,” producer Riva Marker said.

Finally, when it is not money or theatergoers hindering Broadway’s scene, the crime rate in New York City is a major factor. According to the NYPD, across last January and February combined, “crime decreased by an overall 4% citywide compared to last year.” However, in 2022, the year when Broadway fully returned to its pre-pandemic glory, crime “increased by 30.5% compared to 2021.”

This has created major safety concerns for theatergoers, and this hesitation is not unique to city residents alone. According to research from Situation Interactive, “51.4% of suburbanites cited safety as the reason they have not returned.”

There is still much work to do to make the city safe enough for tourists to enjoy the city as they please and see a show on Broadway, but shows are still popping up along the musical street, bringing at least a few curious theatergoers to enjoy a show or two.

“There’s usually a bunch of shows that close in the new year and in the spring there’s a bunch of shows that open,” production stage manager Cody Renard Richard said. “It’s the cycle of what we see but it just feels different coming out of the pandemic. We’re all hoping to see things last a little bit longer.”

Many musicals have gone on tours after they close on Broadway, such as “Shucked,” which begins in Providence, Rhode Island, this fall. Even as shows leave their homes in New York City, touring productions are brought across the country for other cities to experience a similar magic.

The numbers and revenue Broadway gained pre-pandemic may never be rekindled again, but there will always be attempts to make it as golden as it used to, if not better, in the future, as Drama League artistic director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks believes. “There’s going to be an enormous amount of new offerings right at about the moment people are ready for them,” Shanks said. “When you put up that great a variety, some of it’s going to succeed and some of it’s going to fail. That’s where we are.”