The Music Makers club gives students a space to create original music

GIA JOELLA

Staff Reporter

The summer before arriving at the university, freshman Lola Babalola decided to search for a few people who shared her interest in creating music. What she did not know was that this decision would soon lead to the founding of her own club.

A singer for her entire life, Babalola became interested in creating an album around the time of COVID-19. However, she soon ran into an issue: Her focus was lyric writing, and there were many other parts needed to make an album. If she was going to take on this project, she needed to collaborate with others.

“I was thinking, ‘Hey, I’m going to a college with thousands of students,’” Babalola, a freshman economics major, said. “‘Maybe I can find people to work with.’”

And that is exactly what Babalola did. After meeting fellow incoming freshman Taryn Fields, who would become the club’s treasurer, and discussing the idea of finding people to create music with, the two eventually decided to take these plans a step further and create Music Makers.

Now an official RSO, the club has continued to grow since its first meeting in September. It has brought together over 30 members, each with their own musical interests.

“We have different instrumentalists, we have people who compose music, lyricists, singers,” Babalola said. “Everyone brings some different skills to the table.”

Longtime member Caroline Olkkola recalls her first interaction with the club. A guitarist who was looking to get involved on campus, Olkkola heard of Music Makers through social media during her first few weeks at the university. After attending the first meeting, she developed an appreciation for the community she found there and has been a staple at meetings ever since.

“They shared a love of music, which made it really easy to get to know everyone,” Olkkola, a freshman international relations major, said of the other members.

At the hour-long meetings every other week, members bring their own separate projects and ideas to work on with the group. Babalola is sure to dedicate time at the beginning of each meeting to catch up with attendees about their lives and latest work.

Next, the group joins together to work. Most times, the project they focus on will have already been determined based on the members’ current work or the interests of those attending that particular meeting. Other times, the group will see what they can create with no prior planning.

“We’ll work on a song that somebody’s brought in,” Babalola said. “Maybe they have lyrics but are trying to get chords, or maybe they just want to finish something up.”

Member Em Cardonick, a freshman elementary education major, has had plenty of experience with this, as she has watched her fellow members “work their magic” with their instruments on lyrics she has brought in.

“We were able to turn them into actual songs, which might be the coolest thing ever,” Cardonick said.

At their core, the meetings are a place for musicians with any level of experience to bounce ideas off of each other, collaborate and receive feedback on recent projects.

It is clear that this hard work has paid off. With the help of the club, Babalola was able to release her album, “Crimes of Passion,” in February. A song on the album, “Fatal Flaw,” features chords created during a meeting.

Babalola could not be happier with the state of the club.

“I feel proud of it,” she said. “We were about to start something, and people show up and bring their skills.”

Back in November, the club even hosted its first concert, where members performed both covers and original music. The audience saw performances such as Babalola’s “Fatal Flaw” paired with Olkkola’s guitar and Cardonick’s cover of boygenius’ “Afraid of Heights.”

“Being able to perform songs knowing that we wrote that, we made this happen, is so rewarding,” Babalola said.

The club continues to expand. With plans to implement workshops, host future performances and continue working on music at meetings, the Music Makers show no signs of slowing down.

“It just shows that, no matter what skills you have, your skills are better when you bring them together,” Babalola said.