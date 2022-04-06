The Review elects new leadership for 2022-2023 year

Simon Stewart/THE REVIEW

Tara Lennon, The Review’s next editor-in-chief (right) and Mia Gallo, The Review’s next executive editor (left).



BY

Editor-in-Chief

Every spring, The Review holds elections to determine its editor-in-chief and executive editor for the upcoming academic year. Beginning on May 1, Tara Lennon, current development officer, will be assuming the role of editor-in-chief, and Mia Gallo, current associate Mosaic editor, will be serving as the paper’s executive editor.

The positions of editor-in-chief and executive editor are the only elected positions at The Review. All other members on staff are appointed. The editor-in-chief serves as the president, while the executive editor is the vice president. The editor-in-chief and the executive editor are required to remain in these positions for a year.

Lennon is a rising senior with majors in history and English. She became a part of The Review during her freshman year and served as an associate news editor during the spring 2020 semester. The following year, Lennon was a senior reporter and has been The Review’s development officer for the past year.

Gallo is also a rising senior and majors in political science and business management. She joined the staff in the fall of 2020 as a reporter and has served as the associate Mosaic editor throughout the past academic year.

They succeed Kelsey Wagner and Simon Stewart, respectively. Stewart, who served as executive editor, will be graduating this spring.

Both Lennon and Gallo have ambitions to expand readership, increase The Review’s presence online and on social media and to expand the reach of The Review’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Board.

“I just really want to start getting more student readers,” Lennon said. “I think I’m really going to prioritize that with social media, with ways of getting our content on campus, just getting more students to read us and getting more students to engage with us.”

Gallo expressed similar goals.

“This year, I hope to encourage the staff to take a deeper, more critical look at the issues affecting the university and surrounding communities,” Gallo said. “I have no doubt that we will continue to produce stellar content that The Review has built a reputation upon, and I am incredibly eager to work with Tara in leading the staff in doing so.”

Lennon is most excited to take The Review in new directions and to engage with more students.

“I believe that we have so many opportunities to expand our reach and diversify our content so that we are truly a voice for the student body,” Lennon wrote.