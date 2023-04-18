The Review elects new leadership for the 2023-2024 school year

BY TARA LENNON

Editor-in-Chief

BY MIA GALLO

Executive Editor

Each spring semester, the staff of The Review elects its executive editor and editor-in-chief for the upcoming year. Starting on May 1, Konner Metz, current managing sports editor, and Nadya Ellerhorst, current staff writer, will be assuming the positions of editor-in-chief and executive editor, respectively.

These roles are the only year-long and elected positions at The Review. In essence, the editor-in-chief serves as the president of the paper while the executive editor serves as the vice president. All other positions on staff are appointed by the editor-in-chief and executive editor.

The pair will be succeeding the current leadership of Editor-in-Chief Tara Lennon and Executive Editor Mia Gallo who will both graduate this spring.

Metz is a rising senior with a communication major and a journalism minor. He has been a part of The Review since his freshman year in the fall of 2020 as a staff reporter. Following his freshman year, Metz has served as the managing sports editor for the past two years.

Ellerhorst is also a rising senior with majors in international relations and Russian studies and minors in journalism and museum studies. She has been on The Review’s staff since her freshman year as well. She has previously held the positions of senior reporter, associate mosaic editor and managing arts & culture editor.

The pair are looking forward to the upcoming year and working to bolster the paper’s relevance to the community and serving as a go-to print and digital source for breaking news, insightful stories and campus voices.

“The past semester has been a period of growth for The Review, and as we embark on another year of coverage, it is my hope that we increase our timeliness of breaking news stories on campus along with upping our multimedia presence,” Metz said.

Ellerhorst echoed Metz’s sentiments on their objectives within these positions.

“Konner and I both joined The Review when things were completely virtual for the paper,” Ellerhorst said. “We’re excited to follow in the footsteps of previous leadership to re-establish and maintain the paper’s presence on campus and pursue engaging means of conveying information to our readers.”