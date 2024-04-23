The Review elects new leadership for the 2024-2025 school academic year

Every spring, the staff of The Review elects its editor-in-chief and executive editor for the upcoming academic year. Beginning May 2, Risha Inaganti, current managing news editor, and Gaby Nieves, current co-managing mosaic editor, will assume the positions of editor-in-chief and executive editor, respectively.

The editor-in-chief and executive editor work hand-in-hand to serve as the paper’s leaders and successfully maintain the digital and print presence of The Review. These are the only two elected positions at the paper, as the editor-in-chief and executive editor appoint all other positions on staff.

Inaganti and Nieves will succeed current Editor-in-Chief Konner Metz and Executive Editor Nadya Ellerhorst, who will graduate this spring.

Inaganti is a rising senior with a communication and English double major and a journalism and environmental humanities double minor. She has been a part of The Review since her freshman year in the spring of 2022 as a staff reporter. Following her sophomore year, Inaganti served as the managing news editor for the past year.

Nieves is a rising senior with an English major and a business administration minor. She started her career at The Review in the summer of 2022 as a copy editor. Beginning in the spring of 2023, Nieves has been a managing mosaic editor for the past year.

The pair are looking forward to the upcoming year, where they plan on elevating the publication’s relevancy, outreach and range of representation. Together, they aim to increase The Review’s significance outside the university community.

“I’m super excited to take on this position at a time where journalism is so pivotal,” Inaganti said. “The Review is in a strong period of growth, and I know with our committed staff, we will be able to continue our coverage of important and timely events.”

Nieves echoed the sentiment that The Review is on the rise.

“Over the past year, I’ve had the honor of significantly expanding the Mosaic section alongside Co-Managing Editor Shayna Demick,” Nieves said. “I’m confident that Risha and I’s combined leadership experience at The Review so far has equipped us with the skills and motivation to take this publication to new heights.”

With their joint levels of commitment, Inaganti and Nieves are certain that The Review will continue to grow this next year and all years following.