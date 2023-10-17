Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The Review’s October 2023 Playlist

GalleriesThe Review’s October 2023 Playlist

Managing Visuals and Layout Editor Larissa Veronica Heather, illustrates The Review staff’s 2023 October playlist.

The Great Pumpkin Waltz
Vince Guaraldi
This Is Halloween
Danny Elfman
Rollin’ Stone
Muddy Waters
Time Warp
Little Nell
Heads Will Roll
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, A-TRACK
Beast of Burden
The Rolling Stones
Love Potion No. 9
The Clovers
His Soul Left Glass on the Rose
The Soul Rebels
Godzilla
Eminem
Somebody’s Watching Me
Rockwell
Don’t Fear The Reaper
Blue Oyster
Drunk On Halloween
Wallows

GET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.