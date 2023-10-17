The Review’s October 2023 Playlist GalleriesThe Review’s October 2023 Playlist FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp October 17, 2023 Managing Visuals and Layout Editor Larissa Veronica Heather, illustrates The Review staff’s 2023 October playlist. The Great Pumpkin WaltzVince Guaraldi This Is HalloweenDanny Elfman Rollin’ StoneMuddy Waters Time WarpLittle Nell Heads Will RollYeah Yeah Yeahs, A-TRACK Beast of BurdenThe Rolling Stones Love Potion No. 9The Clovers His Soul Left Glass on the RoseThe Soul Rebels GodzillaEminem Somebody’s Watching MeRockwell Don’t Fear The ReaperBlue Oyster Drunk On HalloweenWallows Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Sign up for The Review’s weekly newsletter October 16, 2023 3 & Out: Delaware endures another rainy game, grinds out win on Homecoming October 16, 2023 Photo Gallery: Blue Hens win 21-6 in rainy game over North Carolina A&T October 16, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Sign up for The Review’s weekly newsletter October 16, 2023 3 & Out: Delaware endures another rainy game, grinds out win on Homecoming October 16, 2023 Photo Gallery: Blue Hens win 21-6 in rainy game over North Carolina A&T October 16, 2023 Book Review: Is “ It Ends With Us” worth the hype? October 16, 2023 Coffee at the university: More than just a daily pick-me-up? October 16, 2023 Photo Gallery: Men’s soccer wins against New Jersey Institute of Technology October 16, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Sign up for The Review’s weekly newsletter 3 & Out: Delaware endures another rainy game, grinds out win on Homecoming Photo Gallery: Blue Hens win 21-6 in rainy game over North Carolina A&T Book Review: Is “ It Ends With Us” worth the hype? Coffee at the university: More than just a daily pick-me-up? Photo Gallery: Men’s soccer wins against New Jersey Institute of Technology Editorial: Information about campus safety should be a vital right for the university community Photo Gallery: International Coffee Hour