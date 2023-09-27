The Review’s September 2023 Playlist GalleriesThe Review's September 2023 Playlist FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp September 27, 2023 Managing Visuals and Layout Editor, Larissa Veronica Heather, illustrates The Review staff’s 2023 September playlist. LacyOlivia Rodrigo Sailing OnDerek Trucks Rustin’ In The RainTyler Childers Goodbye StrangerSupertramp 3 Estrellas en el ConjuntoBizarrap, Duki, La T Y La M FeatherSabrina Carpenter Pretty GirlsReneé Rapp Childs PlayDrake Like A HurricaneNiel Young Best FriendRex Orange County Do Me a FavourArctic Monkeys Tell Me It’s OverJacquees Beautiful GirlsSean Kingston DawnZach Byran Doses and Mimosas Cherub Drive Me CrazyLil Yachty Eightball GirlMaddie Zahm Harder, Better, Faster, StrongerDraft Punk get him back!Olivia Rodrigo I KNOW ?Travis Scott Jackie BlueThe Ozark Mountain Daredevils Jersey GiantElle King Snap Out of ItArctic Monkeys Summer BabyJonas Brothers WastePhish Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Poem: Junior year September 26, 2023 Photo Gallery: International Coffee Hour September 26, 2023 New apartment building signifies a shift in Newark’s housing market and downtown skyline September 26, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Poem: Junior year September 26, 2023 Photo Gallery: International Coffee Hour September 26, 2023 New apartment building signifies a shift in Newark’s housing market and downtown skyline September 26, 2023 Photo Gallery: Newark Community Day September 26, 2023 Playlist: Mosaic’s week five … stayin’ alive September 25, 2023 3 & Out: Delaware roars back to upend New Hampshire, securing ranked win in rain September 25, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Poem: Junior year Photo Gallery: International Coffee Hour New apartment building signifies a shift in Newark’s housing market and downtown skyline Photo Gallery: Newark Community Day Playlist: Mosaic’s week five … stayin’ alive 3 & Out: Delaware roars back to upend New Hampshire, securing ranked win in rain Delaware men’s soccer seeks redemption on the road after shutout loss to Monmouth Autistic students reflect on their experiences with disclosure and acceptance at the university