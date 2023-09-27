Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The Review’s September 2023 Playlist

GalleriesThe Review's September 2023 Playlist

Managing Visuals and Layout Editor, Larissa Veronica Heather, illustrates The Review staff’s 2023 September playlist.

Lacy
Olivia Rodrigo
Sailing On
Derek Trucks
Rustin’ In The Rain
Tyler Childers
Goodbye Stranger
Supertramp
3 Estrellas en el Conjunto
Bizarrap, Duki, La T Y La M
Feather
Sabrina Carpenter
Pretty Girls
Reneé Rapp
Childs Play
Drake
Like A Hurricane
Niel Young
Best Friend
Rex Orange County
Do Me a Favour
Arctic Monkeys
Tell Me It’s Over
Jacquees
Beautiful Girls
Sean Kingston
Dawn
Zach Byran
Doses and Mimosas
Cherub
Drive Me Crazy
Lil Yachty
Eightball Girl
Maddie Zahm
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger
Draft Punk
get him back!
Olivia Rodrigo
I KNOW ?
Travis Scott
Jackie Blue
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
Jersey Giant
Elle King
Snap Out of It
Arctic Monkeys
Summer Baby
Jonas Brothers
Waste
Phish

GET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.