The Review's Summer 2023 Playlist

August 25, 2023

Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather

The Adults Are TalkingThe Strokes
Wasted Summersjuju<3

Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather

TRAINWRECKAnne-Marie
ChicagoMicheal Jackson

Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather

SugareeJerry Garcia
Sun to MeZach Bryan
Take a Chance on MeABBA
Barbie World (With Aqua)Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Aqua

Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather

Seed to a TreeBlind Melon
Doses & MimosasCherub

Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather

Forever Isn't Long EnoughAlfie Templeman
Too Many Nights (feat. Don Toliver & with Future)Metro Boomin, Future, Don Toliver
Find Your LoveDrake
Last NightMorgan Wallen

Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather

Sign Me UpPost Malone
Adventure of a LifetimeColdplay

Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather

Back to December (Taylor's Version)Taylor Swift
Lo MeinLil Uzi Vert
Enchanted (Taylor's Version)Taylor Swift
The SpinsMac Miller

Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather

Something RealPost Malone
XSRina Sawayama

Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather

New LightJohn Mayer
Dance The NightDua Lipa
Superhero (Heroes & Villains) [with Future & Chris Brown]Metro Boomin, Future, Chris Brown
Arrow Through MeWings

Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather