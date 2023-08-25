Saturday, August 26, 2023

The Review’s Summer 2023 Playlist

Larissa Veronica Heather draws the Review's summer 2023 playlist
Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather
The Adults Are Talking
The Strokes
Wasted Summers
juju<3
Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather
TRAINWRECK
Anne-Marie
Chicago
Micheal Jackson
Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather
Sugaree
Jerry Garcia
Sun to Me
Zach Bryan
Take a Chance on Me
ABBA
Barbie World (With Aqua)
Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Aqua
Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather
Seed to a Tree
Blind Melon
Doses & Mimosas
Cherub
Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather
Forever Isn’t Long Enough
Alfie Templeman
Too Many Nights (feat. Don Toliver & with Future)
Metro Boomin, Future, Don Toliver
Find Your Love
Drake
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather
Sign Me Up
Post Malone
Adventure of a Lifetime
Coldplay
Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather
Back to December (Taylor’s Version)
Taylor Swift
Lo Mein
Lil Uzi Vert
Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)
Taylor Swift
The Spins
Mac Miller
Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather
Something Real
Post Malone
XS
Rina Sawayama
Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather
New Light
John Mayer
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
Superhero (Heroes & Villains) [with Future & Chris Brown]
Metro Boomin, Future, Chris Brown
Arrow Through Me
Wings
Cover drawn by Larissa Veronica Heather

