The UAW strike against American automakers is nearing the end, but why is this such a big deal?

After six weeks of auto workers on strike, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis have offered deals that have been accepted by the leadership of the United Auto Workers and passed down the line to be voted on by union members.

Striking members at manufacturing sites for each of the Detroit Three are returning to work after almost six weeks of standing at picket lines. The deal Ford brought to UAW President Shawn Fain was the first of the three automakers’ deals to be agreed upon. It was accepted with pomp and circumstance as he made the announcement on Oct. 25 via a video posted to the UAW YouTube Channel.

“Today, we reached a tentative agreement with Ford,” Fain said in his announcement. “We’ve said that record profits mean record contracts, and, UAW family, our Stand Up Strike has delivered.”

The deals have not been finalized, however. They still need to be voted on by union membership before they are ratified and implemented. A majority of assembly workers at two major Ford and GM plants have already voted no on their deals.

Here’s a breakdown of what each deal entails:

Ford

Ford has offered a deal that will increase starting wages by 68%, translating to just over $28 an hour in total. It also states that starting wages will increase by 25% over the life of the contract and will raise top wages by 30% to over $40 an hour.

Lowest-paid union members could receive a raise of 150% over the timeline of the deal, with some members receiving an 85% increase in pay as soon as the deal is ratified.

It also includes removing wage tiers and improving retirement benefits such as pensions or 401(k) plans for retired union-represented workers, according to a UAW press release.

Stellantis

Stellantis brought a deal to the table that increases starting wages by 67%, making them around $30 an hour. According to a UAW press release, the company will also increase starting wages by 25% over the duration of the deal, as well as raise top hourly rates by 33%, bringing them to over $42 an hour.

The lowest-paid union-represented workers at Stellantis are temporary workers and could see a 165% increase in pay over the period of the contract. Some workers are to receive an immediate 76% increase upon the ratification of the new agreement, as stated by the press release.

Retirement benefits are also to be reviewed and changed after the new deal is implemented.

General Motors

The new deal accepted by union leadership involves a 70% increase to starting wages, which will be over $30 an hour, and a 25% increase of that number over the lifetime of the new deal, according to a statement released by the UAW.

GM will remove several of its wage tiers and revise retirement plans, as well as pay retired union-represented workers five payments of $500, per stipulations in the new agreement.

The arrangement also involves bringing union workers in on battery production for electric vehicles at Ultium Cells, GM’s joint venture with LG Energy Solutions to manufacture EV batteries, and GM Subsystems LLC, its proprietary battery pack developers.

The basics across the board

The new contracts will expire in April 2028.

The gradual increase in pay over the new four-and-a-half-year contracts marks the return of Cost-of-Living Adjustments, otherwise known as COLA. This is to ensure that workers’ compensation is equivalent to the constantly fluctuating market throughout the years.

All three automakers eliminated COLA payments during the Great Recession to save money, and each is now re-implementing them to get union members back to work. This was a benefit the UAW had been bargaining for since the start of the strikes in September.

Each automaker has included in its deals the right for union workers to strike over plant closures, a benefit that the union has never had before, after being nudged by Fain when he made a statement on Sept. 22.

But why is the UAW’s “Stand Up” strike being called one of the most historic?

It is for a few reasons. This was the first time that all three of the major automakers in the U.S. have simultaneously experienced strikes, costing them billions in potential revenue. The union is additionally seeing increases in pay like never before, as well as political support and enthusiasm for their plan to get other non-UAW manufacturing sites to organize.

The last time the UAW went on strike was in 2019 against GM. In that deal, starting wages only increased by 52.6% over the span of four years, according to the UAW General Motors contract summary for hourly workers from October 2019. No changes to retirement benefits or COLA were made during that time.

Costing automakers billions

This strike was the most effective at causing major inconveniences for each company.

Stellantis backed out of the Los Angeles Auto Show and CES in 2024 due to costs incurred by the strike. They reported revenue losses totaling roughly $3.2 billion, according to Stellantis’ quarterly report posted on Oct. 31.

GM reported they could lose up to over $1 billion in revenue, according to the Associated Press. Ford reported losing $1.3 billion in revenue in financial statements released on Oct. 26 but has said that they will place an additional $850 to $900 to the MSRP on every new vehicle sold due to the increase in labor costs.

The three are also reported to be paying the 45,000 workers that walked off the job – as well as the thousands that were laid off – $100 for every day they were on strike.

Strategically striking

Each of the three automakers took massive losses in revenue because of the way the strike was organized.

At midnight on Sept. 15, union leadership called on 13,000 members at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, Stellantis’ Toledo Complex in Toledo, Ohio, and GM’s Wentzville Assembly in Wentzville, Missouri, to walk off the lines.

These are the plants responsible for making the Ford Ranger pickup truck and Bronco SUVs, Jeep Wrangler SUVs and Gladiator pickup, Chevrolet Colorado pickup and Express vans and GMC Canyon pickup and Savanna vans.

After these sites were called to action, and the automakers and union leadership were getting further apart from each other in negotiations, more facilities went on strike. All 38 GM and Stellantis distribution centers were told to walk out one week after the original announcement, according to Fain’s statement on Sept. 22.

Two weeks into the strike, 4,600 assembly workers at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant, responsible for building the Ford Explorer, its Police Interceptor Utility counterpart and the Lincoln Aviator SUVs, walked off the line.

Ford was hit again by another strike on Oct. 11, when all 8,700 workers at its Kentucky Assembly Plant, where the Ford Super Duty pickups, Expedition SUV and Lincoln Navigator SUV are made, were told to strike as well.

Twelve days after that, 6,800 Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant workers were called on to strike. They’re responsible for making the full-size Ram 1500 pickup.

The next day, nearly 5,000 employees at GM’s Arlington Assembly plant in Texas, where the full-size Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs are made, went on strike.

The F-150 is Ford’s most profitable vehicle and the Explorer has been its best-selling SUV since the 90s. The Cadillac Escalade is the most expensive SUV that GM makes, making it one of the more profitable vehicles in its lineup, according to The Motley Fool.

Stellantis sells more Ram 1500 pickups than any other model in the U.S., according to research done by Car and Driver, making the 1500 line the most profitable of its offerings.

Political support

President Joe Biden visited a UAW picket line outside GM’s Willow Run Redistribution Center in Belleville, Michigan, after the strike began.

“One thing is real simple,” Biden said during his speech on Sept. 26. “The fact of the matter is that you guys, the UAW – you saved the automobile industry back in 2008 and before. You made a lot of sacrifices. You gave up a lot. And the companies were in trouble.”

He said that since the companies are no longer in the red, the unions should be thriving, too.

“Folks, stick with it, because you deserve the significant raise you need and other benefits,” Biden said. “Let’s get back what we lost, okay?”

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen joined workers from GM’s Reno Parts Distribution Center on Oct. 11 and shared stories of her grandmother, who was a union member herself, working at a Nabisco cookie factory.

“That’s why I’m standing out here today with all of you, In her memory, because I know what it means,” said Rosen.

A divided union

Fain has said on multiple occasions that the union will “organize like we’ve never organized before.” The UAW’s goal is to get more workers from other companies to unionize, according to a speech he made on Oct. 29 addressed to union workers across the country.

In response to the threat of a potential unionization of workers, Toyota has raised base wages to $28 an hour, with top wages over $40 an hour, according to CNN.

Tesla, a company that has publicly denounced promoting unionization amongst its workers, is Fain’s next target. Bloomberg reported that workers at Tesla’s Fremont Factory in Fremont, California, created an organizing committee with the UAW.

The UAW has unsuccessfully tried to organize with other manufacturers outside of the Detroit Three. In 2017, a Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi, attempted to organize with the union. Of the roughly 5,000 workers at the plant, 1,307 voted for unionization and 2,244 voted against.

“The facility is 80% African American,” UAW organizer Sanchioni Butler said in an interview with VICE News. “Their sister plant is in Tennessee, and they make $1.70 more than the workers here in Canton.”

The battle for batteries

The UAW is currently pushing for more facilities to unionize because of electric vehicle production. If EVs are to replace gas-powered vehicles, then most UAW workers that make engines and transmissions will lose their jobs.

“The UAW supports and is ready for the transition to a clean auto industry,” said Fain in a statement released in August. “But the EV transition must be a just transition that ensures auto workers have a place in the new economy.”

All three manufacturers have multiple battery manufacturing sites planned to address their transition into building an all-electric fleet before the proposed deadlines set by the government. Each is trying to keep labor costs down, so as to not fall behind Tesla, which has 60% of the electric vehicle market locked down.

Fain and the rest of the UAW feel as though they can reach more workers across the country now that they’ve achieved this deal with all three companies.

“The union is not back to where it was 30 years ago in terms of influence but this is a step to restoring power to the UAW and to unions in general,” Fain said.