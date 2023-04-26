The unique pressure that first generation college students face

BY GABY NIEVES

“Do you need to go to college to be successful?” It is safe to assume that this question has been around as long as the institution of higher education itself. Is a college degree the ticket to success? The truth is, there is no clear answer to this question. The definition of “success” is subjective; it differs from person to person. To some, an individual is successful if they receive a higher education — to others, success is determined by wealth. The kicker here is that education and wealth do not share a direct connection.

In many lines of work, having at least a Bachelor’s degree can secure you a higher salary or hourly rate. In others, a Bachelor’s may only serve as a means to get your foot in the door — and in the case of some fields, such as computer science, you don’t necessarily have to go through four years of a college degree at all to get a high-paying job. With the introduction of other avenues people can use to learn entry-level skills, like coding boot camps, apprenticeships and certificate programs, it’s not hard to believe that people without degrees are working at major technology companies like Google.

It’s not always about money though, is it? For some, the feeling of fulfillment that they get out of a career is more valuable than the money. Or at least, I assume there are people like that — otherwise we would have zero nurses or public school teachers, because they are way too underpaid for the things they have to deal with.

There’s also the fact that, dollar sign wise, not all college degrees are created equal. I will admit that a student majoring in neuroscience probably has a better chance at making six-figures a year in the future when compared to myself, an English major. However, not everyone is so quick to dismiss certain degrees over this fact; because for some, having any degree at all is more than just a point in a career path. It’s an opportunity — an opportunity to break a cycle.

Such is the case for myself, as my entrance to the university marked a new first for my family. This makes me a first generation college student, according to the legislative definition created by the U.S. Department of Education, by which the university follows: neither of my parents completed a level of education beyond a high school diploma.

Both of my parents dreamed of going to college, years before they had me, and even more years before they had to leave their respective birth countries. In fact, both of them enrolled in and started taking classes at universities, but unfortunate circumstances resulted in each of them having to drop out and work to provide for their families. Such a dire need for work landed them here, in the United States. Then, as the years went on, and they started building a family together, their ability to resume their education faded into the background.

My parents’ respect for and value of higher education never faded, though. With that being said, as they started having children, they hoped that they would be able to have the opportunities they never did. What good parent doesn’t dream of better circumstances for their kid? But when it comes time for said kid to actually begin college and have the prospect of completing it, they end up facing a hardship unique to being a first generation student — the pressure.

This pressure is different from the kind that one experiences when they are entering college, knowing that one of their parents and one of their grandparents graduated from the same school (yes, I know people with this exact situation here at the university). Being presented with a standard to maintain is a difficult and daunting task in itself — but for first generation students, they are oftentimes being asked to blow the standard out of the water.

I was always interested in going to college. Not only did I grow up as the kid who liked school, but I also wanted to live that college experience that I only saw in movies — and I was determined to make it work despite my financial situation. So when I got in, secured some scholarship money and devised a plan to pay for the rest of it out of my own pocket, you can imagine how overjoyed my parents were. Actually, forget my parents. I think members of my extended family posted about it on Facebook before my own mother did.

Since my exposure to the college experience was limited to the depictions I saw in the media and I had no one to ask about how to enroll , I went in blind. And while there are resources available through the university for first generation students to help them deal with finances, learn about campus activities and more, that unique pressure still bubbles to the surface. On top of not knowing how the system works, we may experience pressure to figure it out on our own.

When you start down a path no one else has taken before and everyone (your whole family) is watching you perform this tightrope walk, you don’t want them to see you wobble — even though wobbling is completely warranted, because this is your first time, too. Pressure, pressure, pressure.

I can’t tell first generation students how to put a stop to the situations and emotions that come with deciding to go to college — but we can recognize them for what they are, and how they affect us. And if you’re not a first generation college student, you can do your part by just being informed about the unique circumstances that your peers are in, and the unique pressure they face.