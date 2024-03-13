The university must consider expanding meal exchange hours for highly involved students

SYDNEY CHRISTNER

Staff Reporter

Like many college students, I rely on good meals to keep me motivated throughout my busy days. In fact, when choosing a college, I was drawn to the university’s extensive array of food options, including three dining halls and numerous on- and off-campus restaurants.

To access the on-campus dining halls and restaurants, the university offers various meal plans, ranging from basic to premium. I opted for the default plan, which provides 14 meal swipes per week and 200 dining points each semester. This is one of the most affordable meal plan rates for on-campus students.

A standout feature of the university’s dining plans, whether basic or premium, is the inclusion of a meal exchange option. Meal exchange allows students to use one of their meal swipes in exchange for a meal at select on-campus restaurants, often including an entree, side and drink.

I have taken full advantage of this opportunity since arriving on campus, using my meal exchange at nearly every opportunity. This allows me to escape delicious, yet repetitive, dining hall dinners during the week.

As great as this concept may seem, it has limitations. Those with a basic meal plan option receive only one meal exchange per weekday, available for use between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Those with premium plans receive two per day for a significantly higher cost, with one between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and one between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. While this may seem like plenty of time, these limitations fail to account for the schedules of highly involved students.

During my first semester, I had classes every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:55-6:50 p.m., immediately followed by a club meeting from 7-9:30 p.m. This left no time for me to run to a dining hall or place an order to pick up food.

By the time my meeting was over, meal exchange was closed. Since I live on East Campus, my only option to use a meal swipe was to go to Russell Dining Hall during late-night hours.

I truly love Russell late-night, and I am very appreciative that it is available. However, the options are mostly limited to pizza, a premade salad, dessert and one other option that rotates between nights.

My go-to is always pizza, but believe it or not, it is possible to get tired of the exact same meal multiple nights a week. Yet, at that point, I had no other option.

This semester, I am in a similar situation with my busy evenings starting a bit later at 5:30 p.m. Though this technically falls within the meal exchange hours, this does not leave me nearly enough time to place an order, wait for my food, eat and make it to class on time. Since dining halls open for dinner at 5 p.m., I barely have enough time to eat before class.

Despite Caesar Rodney Dining Hall remaining open all day, most of the stations are closed before 5 p.m. to prepare for the dinner rush, which again leaves limited options of pizza, cereal and bagels.

My only other alternative would be to use dining points for an on-campus restaurant meal before or after my meeting. However, 200 dining points is not nearly enough to order a filling meal multiple times a week for the entire semester. Furthermore, if I am paying for 14 meal swipes a week, I want to use all 14 every week to get my money’s worth.

I know I am not the only involved student who experiences this problem or will experience it in the future. To combat this issue, the university should expand its meal exchange hours to assist students living on campus in making the most of their required meal plans, despite their schedules.

When the meal exchange program was first introduced in 2019, students had from 8-11 p.m. every weeknight to take advantage of this opportunity. Eventually, meal exchange hours shifted to 5-11 p.m. before switching to its current hours. The university should consider reinstating the previous hours and running meal exchange from 5-11 p.m.

Most on-campus restaurants that offer meal exchange are open until at least 11 p.m., meaning that these new hours would require no restaurant to expand their operating hours.

This would not deter people from going to a dining hall any more than the current system does, as the dining halls close at 8:30 p.m., with the exception of Russell and Pencader Dining Hall late-night open from 9-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Though it may seem that expanding meal exchange hours would place too much pressure on restaurants to keep up with a great amount of orders, expanding hours would have the opposite effect. In fact, participating on-campus restaurants would benefit greatly from this plan, as their order volumes would certainly increase, but it is likely that the number of orders they get at once would become less concentrated, creating a less chaotic work environment.

Expanding meal exchange hours to run from 5-11 p.m would allow students to enjoy a broader variety of meals throughout the week, and they could spend much more time focusing on the tasks within their busy schedules rather than how they plan to get dinner each night.

Sydney Christner is a staff reporter at The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at sydrc@udel.edu.