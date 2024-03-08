The university’s participation in Bateman Competition showcases cultural diversity on campus 

BETH WOJCIECHOWSKI

Associate Arts and Culture Editor

This semester, a team of university public relations communication students will be competing in the Bateman Case Study Competition. The competition is hosted by the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), and it challenges teams of college students to “research, plan, implement and evaluate a public relations campaign for an actual client.”

This is the second year that the university is participating in the competition. Teams typically submit their entries electronically during late March and are notified with their team’s results via email in late April. Teams that have placed are then awarded in-person at the annual PRSSA International Conference, in the summer. Last year, the university was awarded an honorable mention in the national competition.

“Students being able to participate in this competition is pretty big for our department, and it’s a huge representation of the university,” said university strategic communications instructor Steve Momorella.

Each year, the teams generate publicity for a given company or topic. College students run a real-world public relations campaign using social media, on-campus events at their respective schools and other strategies. Students are also expected to evaluate the success of their campaign and strategize on ways to improve on their campaigns in the future.

The client for 2024’s competition is Culturs Magazine, a global magazine that produces content focused on multicultural issues and lifestyles. The magazine puts an emphasis on content that appeals to those who are “in-between cultures,” such as multiracial and multiethnic individuals.

The students from the university competing in this year’s competition include senior public relations communication majors Kennedy Boehm, Megan Emmerling, Grace Kearns, Hailey Dearborn and Nina Negrin.

“The magazine’s mission is basically to enhance community and foster the human connection of cultural fluidity throughout multiethnic communities,” Emmerling said.

Part of the reason why Culturs Magazine was chosen for this year’s competition is due to the publication’s goal of gaining a wider audience on college campuses and having more college students aware of what it means to be “culturally in-between,” according to Boehm.

In order to spread awareness about the magazine, especially on the university’s campus, participants in the competition ran kiosks at the Trabant University Center and co-hosted an International Coffee Hour on March 1.

“We’re definitely looking for UD college students to know that there’s spaces on campus where they can feel safe in their cultural identities,” Dearborn said.

This year’s competition is working to ensure that all students have a voice on their respective college campuses. Additional goals of this year’s Bateman Case Study Competition are to promote allyship and ensure that students know how to support one another regardless of their different identities, Boehm said.

In addition to the promotion of Culturs Magazine, the overall goal of the Bateman competition, regardless of what company participants have been assigned to promote, is to prepare for a successful career in the public relations field. According to Momorella, the competition is a great way for these students to make their voices heard and to gain real-world experience.

“I think we’re all really excited because it’s such a good opportunity to kind of experience what it’s like working professionally in this industry and just kind of get some hands-on experience in the field,” said Boehm.

Grace Kearns is a staff member at The Review but was not involved with the reporting in this story.