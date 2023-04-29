The XFL: Third time’s the charm?

BY STEVEN NORRIS

Staff Reporter

This article will be published in The Review’s special magazine issue, set to be available on campus starting the week of April 24.

After a three-year hiatus, the XFL, a professional American football minor league, has returned for its third iteration. Now under the ownership group of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinal, the football league hopes to break the curse felt by the previous versions of the XFL.

In 2001, the original XFL was launched, founded by Vince McMahon. The league was a joint operation between NBC and McMahon’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The league aimed to be a grittier and “more fun” alternative to the National Football League (NFL), according to McMahon, featuring fewer rules and a faster style of play. However, many of the rule changes drew criticism, including the addition of the “scramble” at the beginning of every game where a player from each team fights to recover a football 20 yards away to determine the opening possession. As a result, the league struggled to maintain viewership throughout its inaugural season and after just one season of play, NBC pulled its affiliations and the league ceased all operations a few weeks after its championship game. The league was considered a colossal failure, thus the subsequent relaunches in 2020 and 2023 bear very little resemblance to the 2001 season.

In 2017, ESPN aired a “30 for 30” documentary titled “This Was the XFL.” The sudden media coverage of the XFL led to rumors that McMahon was planning on relaunching the XFL. In a January 2018 press conference, McMahon announced a new iteration of the XFL that would debut in February 2020. McMahon assured audiences that the league would not be like its 2001 predecessor. He said that the league would be owned and operated by the newly formed Alpha Entertainment and would have no affiliation with the WWE. In August 2019, the league announced the names and logos of its eight teams: the DC Defenders, Seattle Dragons, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis Battlehawks, Dallas Renegades, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians and Tampa Bay Vipers.

The league ran for five weeks before its season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 10, 2020, the league suspended all operations and nearly all of its staff were terminated. The league shortly thereafter filed for bankruptcy, claiming that it had huge losses due the pandemic. There were claims that McMahon was planning on rigging a sale to buy his own company out of bankruptcy to avoid paying debts. In light of these claims, McMahon stated that he would not buy back the XFL. On Aug. 3, 2020, it was reported that Johnson and his business partners purchased the league for $15 million.

Johnson purchasing the XFL kicked off an over two-year long rebuilding process, culminating with the league finally making its return in February 2023. Five of the eight teams from the 2020 season have returned to the same market – DC, Seattle, Houston, St. Louis and Arlington. Three teams are debuting in new markets this season: the Orlando Guardians, Vegas Vipers and San Antonio Brahmas, leaving the Los Angeles Wildcats as the only 2020 team to not return in any way.

There are three players from the university currently in the XFL. Dejoun Lee, a running back for the Roughnecks, has put up 89 rushing yards as of week eight. Nijuel Hill, a defensive back, was selected in the 16th round by the Vipers and has logged 15 tackles. Tenny Adewusi, also a defensive back, was selected in the 21st round by the Brahmas. Adewusi has started in seven games so far and has garnered 41 tackles and two interceptions, including a game-sealing pick against the Renegades in week six.

With the 2023 season in full swing, things are looking up for the XFL. Plans are already in place for a 2024 season and Johnson and Garcia remain optimistic that this iteration is here to stay.