Theater review: “Pass Over” at The REP

BETH WOJCIECHOWSKI

Associate Arts and Culture Editor

“Pass Over” by Antoinette Nwandu, the Resident Ensemble Players’ (REP) first production of the semester, was performed at Thompson Theatre from Feb. 8-18. I was lucky enough to get to see it on Feb. 9 – the night it opened to the general public.

The play stars Justin William Davis and Jeffrey Rashad as Moses and Kitch, respectively. It also features university faculty and REP member Mic Matarrese, who plays the characters of Mister and Ossifer. Directing the play is Hassan El-Amin, a faculty member and company member of REP.

Nwandu based “Pass Over” on the Exodus story from the Bible and the 1953 play, “Waiting for Godot.” She originally wrote it as a way to channel her emotions following the 2012 killing of 17-year-old Black teenager Trayvon Martin, who was shot by a neighborhood watchman. The play centers around Moses and Kitch, two young Black men who spend their days at the same street corner passing the time and hoping to “pass over” onto bigger and better things.

While I am typically more of a fan of musicals than plays, I found this production to be extremely interesting. I tend to have a short attention span, so the 75-minute running time was definitely a benefit for me. Yet if the play had been longer, it still would have held my interest, just because I found myself getting very invested in the characters.

Due to the seriousness of the play’s subject matter, I would say it is not for the faint of heart. Despite the fact that all showgoers were warned that gunshots would be present in the production, I still found myself jumping or flinching anytime they used that sound effect. It was not only the sound effect that caused a physical reaction for me – it was also the fact I was seeing characters I felt connected to experiencing such unjust violence.

While the play mostly focused on the perils that Moses and Kitch face in their day-to-day lives, I actually found the way that their friendship was depicted to be the most impactful.

In a society where toxic masculinity is so prevalent, it is such a rarity that we see male friendships portrayed with such vulnerability and openness. The way that Moses and Kitch stuck with each other through everything really resonated with me and ended up being one of my main takeaways of “Pass Over.”

My favorite scene of the play was where Moses and Kitch were taking turns sleeping on the street corner, and Moses took off his jacket to cover Kitch. Call me a big softie, but that scene really served to emphasize the closeness between these two characters.

I also feel that “Pass Over” was very impactful in a political way as well. The play honed in on deeply rooted societal issues in the United States and definitely left audience members with a lot of questions to think about and reflect on.

The best kind of art is the kind that leaves you deep in thought, and “Pass Over” definitely falls under that category. I thoroughly enjoyed the play but also left the theater yearning for change.

If “Pass Over” leaves you feeling uncomfortable, then you have viewed the play in the correct light. These types of stories are uncomfortable because they tend to shed light on issues in the United States that are not talked about due to the discomfort that is associated with them.

I will not spoil the ending, but it was very shocking. I never in a million years would have predicted the ending myself, and the fact that the conclusion was so abrupt served to make even more of a political commentary.

Overall, I found myself captivated by “Pass Over” and believe that it was an amazing start to what is sure to be a great season at the REP.