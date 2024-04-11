Theater Review: “The Great Gatsby”

BY BETH WOJCIECHOWSKI

Associate Arts and Culture Editor

After numerous show closings occurring in the months prior, Broadway’s spring season has begun, with many shows starting previews and officially opening in March and April, “The Great Gatsby” included.

“The Great Gatsby” began Broadway previews March 29 and will have an official opening date of April 25 at the Broadway Theatre, which is one of the only Broadway theaters actually located on the street of its namesake.

The musical stars Tony nominees Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada and is based on the book of the same title by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Prior to its Broadway opening, the show premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey in fall 2023.

As a huge theater fan and also a huge fan of Jeremy Jordan (I absolutely adore that man), I knew as soon as it was announced that I had to see it. Luckily, as a birthday present for both my sister and me, we were able to get tickets for April 6, which was coincidentally the first matinee showing of “Gatsby.”

I went into this show knowing very little about the source material, as I’d never read “The Great Gatsby” before. I also hardly knew any of the music from the show, as there has not been a cast recording released yet. However, due to my prior knowledge of just how freaking amazing Noblezada and Jordan are, I went into the show with high expectations.

My expectations were definitely exceeded. Not only were the leads absolutely amazing, but they sounded so technically perfect that it was like listening to a recording. That being said, the entire cast was great.

The standout for me was Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan. I’ve been a fan of hers for awhile due to her work in the “Miss Saigon” revival and “Hadestown,” but I had never gotten the opportunity to see her live. She was absolutely incredible, and I will seriously be surprised if she does not win the Best Actress Tony this year for her performance.

The music in the show was also incredibly well executed. It was very catchy and spanned genres from 1920s jazz to classic Broadway ballads. My personal favorite song from the show was “My Green Light,” which is the last song of Act 1 and is the first full duet that Jordan and Noblezada have in the show. “My Green Light” felt very reminiscent of beloved modern Broadway duets such as “All I’ve Ever Known” from “Hadestown” and “Only Us” from “Dear Evan Hansen.” It consists of two of the best vocal performances I’ve ever seen on Broadway.

I also really liked the 1920s opulence of the costumes and the set, and the level of detail in that aspect only made the show even more extraordinary. The set of “The Great Gatsby” is the most elaborate set that I have ever seen on Broadway, and it was very reminiscent of Golden Age Broadway theater in that respect.

Another aspect that I enjoyed was the layout of the theater itself. Some theaters on Broadway are designed in a way in which you can’t see the entire stage from some seats (which I’ve definitely experienced), but the Broadway Theatre was laid out so that, even from the rear mezzanine, I could see everything that was occurring on stage.

The element that truly made my experience seeing “The Great Gatsby” memorable was my experience at the stage door. Despite always racing to the stage door after every single show I’ve seen with the intention of meeting the actors and getting their autographs, I’ve never had much success.

However, this time, I was lucky enough to meet the entire cast and get their autographs, which is truly rare for a matinee performance considering the fact that the actors still have another whole show to perform. My sister and I are still emotionally recovering from the experience of meeting Noblezada and Jordan as it was truly an unforgettable experience.

Overall, “The Great Gatsby” on Broadway is not to be missed. It is a phenomenal show, and I now consider it to be one of the best productions I’ve ever gotten the chance to see. It is a timeless musical, and I truly believe it has the makings to become the next big Broadway classic.