Theater review: “The Prom” by Harrington Theatre Arts Company

KELLY HALL

Staff Reporter

“The Prom,” a musical performed by Harrington Theatre Arts Company (HTAC) students, opened April 25, in the Pearson Hall Auditorium and closed its four-show run April 27.

The musical tells the story of a high school girl in Indiana named Emma, who is not allowed to go to prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa. When a group of Broadway stars seeks good publicity after their musical is bashed by The New York Times, they decide to champion a cause that they find on Twitter (now known as X), leading them to Emma’s story.

The story follows the navigation of each character’s struggles and the prejudices commonly found when speaking out and fighting for inclusivity.

Even though I am typically a fan of shorter theatrical productions, this musical, with an approximately two-and-a-half-hour run time, is an exception. With its upbeat songs and colorful set design, I loved the show from the moment the first scene started. The characters’ different personalities stuck out to me the most. They were each outgoing and friendly while also sharing their respective struggles that compelled them to help Emma fight for inclusivity.

Although the musical dives into more serious topics regarding LGBTQIA+ youth and their drive for equality and acceptance, the catchy soundtrack lightens, but doesn’t diminish, the importance of the main message: All LGBTQIA+ students should feel safe and included in their school environment.

Even though the songs have a lighthearted feel to them, under the surface, they explore feelings, emotions and inner monologues that many queer teens may have had throughout their lives, especially if they have been in a similar situation to Emma, Alyssa or any of the LGBTQIA+ characters that the musical presents.

I think that all of the actors in the production did a fabulous job of embodying their roles and the personalities that came along with playing characters that were anything but boring. The cast filled the audience with laughter and cheers for the dances and scenes, creating a fun environment.

I appreciate that the musical incorporates more significant themes about our society today into an adaptation for the stage that is entertaining for all types of audiences, regardless of age and demographic.

The ending was heartwarming and endearing, and I was impressed not only with how the writers of the original musical concluded it, but also with how the cast took on the roles and finished the musical in such a satisfying and touching way.

Overall, I loved everything about the musical, from the score and the cast to the colorful set and message the show provides. I cannot wait for the next show that HTAC puts on, especially after seeing their productions of both “Carrie” and “The Prom” last semester.