Things Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show reminded me of

BY GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Days have passed since Rihanna’s concert (I mean, the Super Bowl) and I haven’t stopped thinking about it. The songs she played, the songs she didn’t (no love for “Pon de Replay,” sigh), the dance moves, her pregnancy announcement — the whole event. What’s been on my mind the most, however, is how funny it was, or at least, how funny it became once people on the internet started talking about it. The outfits, stage and everything in between have been compared to the most outrageous things; but what’s most outrageous is that they all make sense!

Here’s a list of my favorite observations that have been made from Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance, sponsored by Apple Music (The performance being the thing that was sponsored. Not this article).:

Her backup dancers looked like white blood cells. No joke, this was my very first thought when Rihanna’s backup dancers appeared on my screen. The fact that she alone was dressed in a monochromatic red (blood cell) outfit did not help me shake the image. The floating stage was giving Super Smash Bros. If you’ve never played any of the Super Smash Bros. games, this one won’t make sense to you. If you have, you’ll definitely be able to appreciate this Twitter user’s edited version of the first few seconds of the concert. I guess Rihanna prefers performing on a Battlefield over a football field. She did not, in fact, just give birth. The idea that she was pregnant didn’t even cross my mind until after the performance. I genuinely thought she was just rockin’ her postpartum bod’ (as one should) because I swore she had JUST given birth. Turns out, said birth happened in May 2022. I suppose this wasn’t widely known information though, since it turns out many couches were split in half on whether Rihanna was postpartum or pregnant again. (Looking back at the performance, she obviously confirmed the news when she rubbed her bump at the start, but I guess half of us blinked and missed it.) This is why they call her boyfriend A$AP. If you look at the timeline I gave in the previous bullet, this joke speaks for itself. She managed to plug her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty, without spending millions of dollars on a commercial spot. First off, can I just say that I called this from the beginning of the show? I literally turned to the person next to me and said, “Oh, she’s definitely wearing Fenty Beauty right now. Imagine if she pulled out a palette or something haha that’d be crazy.” Cut to her doing just that — possibly one of the smartest business moves on the planet. After all, if there’s one thing that’s not surprising about Rihanna, it’s that she’s a brilliant business woman; how else do you think she became a billionaire, and the wealthiest female musician on Earth? Suffice to say, we’re getting a new album … never. Okay, that’s not actually confirmed, but it sure feels like it. Another baby? (Must you be so A$AP about everything, Mr. Rocky?) The Fenty Beauty plug? Another new Savage X Fenty (Rihanna’s lingerie line) collection? If the singer’s years-long break from dropping new music was a result of her focusing on her family and other business ventures, her Super Bowl performance is all but a confirmation that fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for her ninth studio album.

Alongside the good fun internet users are having over Rihanna’s halftime show performance, many fans (and others) have shared various criticisms towards the singer and her concert. I think that there is worth in some of these critiques — that this year’s show wasn’t as elaborate as years past, or that Rihanna could have given a more high-energy, show-stopping performance — but I think that there are two things to keep in mind with this.

First, Super Bowl halftime show performers do not get paid for their work, and many put millions of their own dollars into the production of their concert. So honestly, I see this as another boss move from Rihanna; if you’re doing something for exposure, why do more than just show up? We live in a capitalistic society people, come on, don’t be surprised.

Second, she’s pregnant. While I can see how people became so disappointed with her performance — they were expecting her to do the most because they were expecting her to not be pregnant — the reality is that she. Is. Pregnant. Therefore, I think that the way she was willing to stand on a platform 60 feet in the air was show-stopping enough. So to such critiques I say, “Just leave the pregnant lady alone!” Your time is better spent joining me in praying that she drops new music soon anyway.