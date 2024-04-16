Third time’s a charm: Blue Hens defeat Rider in Liberty Bell Classic

JOSHUA CILIBERTI

Associate News Editor

The game may have begun with a feeling of déjà vu, but the Blue Hens’ trip to South Philadelphia culminated with a vastly different outcome.

On April 10, Delaware defeated the Rider University Broncs in the 31st annual Liberty Bell Classic (LBC) championship at Citizens Bank Park with a final score of 18-2 in seven innings.

The contest marked Delaware’s third appearance in the LBC championship in as many years, sizing up against the Broncs in back-to-back seasons. Last year, Rider defeated Delaware 8-3.

According to the Phillies website, the LBC was created in 1992 as “a way for local Division I colleges to compete against each other in a tournament.” This year’s participants, in addition to Delaware, included the University of Pennsylvania, St. Joseph’s University, Delaware State University, Lafayette College, Villanova University, Rider University and Lehigh University.

The Blue Hens dominated the Lafayette Leopards 22-2, and Rider defeated the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 12-4, in LBC semifinal games in order to punch their respective tickets to Citizens Bank Park.

On the mound, the starting pitching matchup featured Delaware redshirt junior righty Dom Velazquez versus junior lefty Brian Young for Rider.

Following a 95-minute delay due to the Division II Bill Giles Invitational ending in extra innings, the Blue Hens took the field hopeful to put an end to Rider’s 11-game winning streak entering the contest.

Capitalizing on a hit-by-pitch and a walk, Delaware jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a two-out RBI single by junior second baseman Chris Dengler. Dengler was thrown out while trying to advance to second base on the play, retiring the side.

Young’s early struggle with his command was enough for Rider to make a pitching change heading into the second, a regular occurrence throughout the night for both teams.

Following a double from redshirt senior center fielder Bryce Greenly to start off the top of the third inning, designated hitter Eric Ludman, also a redshirt senior, drilled a two-run home run into the right field bleachers, nearly hitting the auxiliary scoreboard.

With the Blue Hens leading 3-0, the bottom of the third marked Delaware’s call to the bullpen, bringing in lefty Ethan Shaub. Velazquez’s stat line consisted of zero hits, zero walks and zero earned runs with three strikeouts, lowering his season ERA to 2.70. Shaub proceeded to shut down the Broncs with the help of Delaware’s infield defense, ending the inning on a 6-4-3 double play.

Junior right fielder Aaron Graeber led off the Blue Hens’ side of the fourth inning with a triple to the deepest part of the ballpark, quickly followed by a bloop RBI single by senior catcher Tyler Leach, giving Delaware a 4-0 lead. This opened the floodgates, as the Blue Hens would go on to score 11 runs in the inning on 10 hits.

After a single by senior first baseman Aidan Kane, redshirt junior shortstop Brett Lesher, batting in the nine hole, blasted a three-run home run into the center field bushes, giving the Blue Hens a 7-0 margin. A pitching change did not limit the damage for Rider, as sophomore righty Will Gallagher immediately gave up a Greenly solo shot, followed by a Ludman single and home run by redshirt senior third baseman Joey Loynd, making the score 10-0 in favor of Delaware.

Loynd went 4-for-6 with 10 RBI and three runs scored in the LBC semifinal matchup against Lafayette on April 9.

The Blue Hens quickly continued adding on thanks to a Leach sacrifice fly and an RBI single from Kane, knocking in junior left fielder Andrew Amato and sophomore second baseman Aiden Stewart (who entered the game as a pinch runner for Dengler), respectively. Following another Rider pitching change, two walks loaded the bases for the Blue Hens. Sophomore righty Gavin Alloway then hit Ludman and Loynd on back-to-back at-bats, plating two more runs, making the score 14-0 before the inning finally came to a close.

After being no-hit for their first three innings, Rider finally made some noise in the bottom of the fourth inning with two singles and a walk, loading the bases. Freshman second baseman Joe Tiroly then hit a one-out sacrifice fly, putting the Broncs on the board.

Rider loaded the bases once again in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring their second – and last – run from an RBI single off the bat of junior catcher Matt Shepherd. A strikeout, flyout and groundout then allowed Blue Hens junior lefty Carter Welch to get out of the inning.

The top of the sixth marked an opportunity for the Blue Hens to unload their bench, with redshirt sophomore center fielder Jackson Tyer, freshman designated hitter Tyler August, freshman third baseman Ayden Frey and freshman left fielder Tanner Donati entering the contest. With the bases loaded, Frey hit a sacrifice fly, making the score 15-2, before a Donati hit-by-pitch and a Stewart RBI single extended Delaware’s lead to 14.

Following a Graeber hit-by-pitch to make the score 17-2, Delaware scored its final run of the night on another bases loaded hit-by-pitch, this time with redshirt senior catcher Josearmando Diaz, who pinch hit for Leach, taking first base.

Both the Broncs and Blue Hens went down one-two-three in the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh, respectively, with the bottom half of the seventh marking Rider’s last chance in South Philadelphia.

Under certain circumstances, the NCAA 10-run rule allows a game to conclude following seven innings if a team is up by a margin of 10 runs or more.

With two outs and a runner on first base, graduate third baseman Jack Winsett was the last hope for the Broncs but grounded out to third.

The result marked the Blue Hens’ first LBC championship victory in 11 years, the ninth in program history.

It may have been a case of “third time’s a charm,” but in the end, the LBC title is headed back to Newark.