“This Is Not Over Yet”: “Parade” on Broadway & anti-semitism

BY BETH WOJCIECHOWSKI

Website Manager

According to PBS, there’s been a growing rise in anti-semitism in the past few years, and these anti-semitic attitudes have reached Broadway. At the first preview of the revival of the musical “Parade,” groups of Neo-Nazis protested outside the theater.

“Parade” is set in 1910’s Georgia, and centers around the true story of the trial of Leo Frank, a Jewish man who was accused of raping and killing a 13-year-old girl who worked at the factory he managed. The musical centers around Frank’s trial and the implications that followed. While Frank’s initial death sentence was downgraded to life in prison due to a revisit of trial testimonies, he was later lynched by an angry mob. After Frank’s death, he was pardoned posthumously in 1986 after evidence revealed that a fellow factory worker was responsible for the girl’s murder.

On the first night of previews for the revival, however, excited theater-goers were harassed by groups of Neo-Nazis who were there on the account of denouncing Frank’s innocence. The protestors carried signs bearing offensive statements about the Jewish community, verbally harassed theater-goers and handed out anti-semitic flyers.

Audience members were told that they were “paying $300 to go … worship a pedophile … ” and were called anti-semitic and racial slurs on their way into the theater.

While “Parade” is a show that grapples with anti-semitism, the opening of the show was overshadowed by the anti-semitic events that occurred outside of the theater.

The show originally opened in 1997, and while critically acclaimed, it closed after three months on Broadway with little fanfare. This revival comes to Broadway after a universally acclaimed six-day run at the New York City Center back in November, and unlike the 1997 production, actually features Jewish actors playing Jewish characters.

“If there is any remaining doubt out there about the urgency of telling this story in this moment in history, the vileness on display tonight should put it to rest,” the producers of “Parade” told Playbill.com. “We stand by the valiant Broadway cast that brings this vital story to life each night,”

Ben Platt, who plays Leo Frank, denounced the protestors on his Instagram account after the show. He also promised that safer precautions would be taken for future showings.

Despite the initial shock of the protests that occurred, anti-Semitic protests, including those that occurred in Los Angeles last October as a result of Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets, are becoming more commonplace considering the current social climate.

Anti-semitism in America has been rising in recent years, and 2021 was the highest year on record for anti-semitic hate crimes, according to NPR. The subject matter of “Parade” — despite the story taking place a century ago — is still quite relevant considering growing anti-Semitic attitudes in America.