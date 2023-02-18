Timberlake and Towson too hot to handle for Delaware men’s basketball

BY KONNER METZ

Managing Sports Editor

Ebby Asamoah drilled a three and used a nifty, double-clutch move on a two-handed dunk before Cavan Reilly added three more with an and-one at the basket Thursday night at Towson’s SECU Arena. The Delaware bench – despite being down 23 in the late second half at the time – got to their feet and showed some excitement.

But in the blink of an eye, Towson’s Ryan Conway nailed two triples, electrifying the home crowd and dashing any hopes Delaware had to make the final score a little more respectable.

It seemed that same sequence was on loop all night long – the Tigers one-upping Delaware at every moment, resulting in one of Delaware’s worst losses of the year, a 95-72 defeat, and its seventh consecutive road loss in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play.

Towson’s point tally ties for the most points Delaware has given up this year, along with a 95-76 blowout loss to Ohio University back in December. Thursday’s contest was never in doubt, as the Tigers controlled a double-digit lead during nearly the entire second half.

“When the adversity hits, that’s where our leadership has to be better for us,” head coach Martin Ingelsby said after the game.

While the first half was no piece of cake, the second was dagger after dagger for the Hens defense. Towson was 80% from the field and perfect from beyond the arc in the second half – a mark indicative of the play from both squads.

“I’m not sure I’ve been in a game where a team shot 12-for-12 from the three-point line in the second half,” Ingelsby said. “They made some really tough shots. We also had some breakdowns where I felt like they were shooting it into the ocean.”

On a night where 16 of Towson’s 22 three-point attempts went through the net, it was impossible for fans not to expect every Nicolas Timberlake shot to cash in. The Tiger star tied a career-high in made triples (seven) and finished with 29 points and only four missed shots.

Reilly and Christian Ray led the way for Delaware (13-15, 5-10 CAA) with 15 points apiece, while Jameer Nelson Jr. (12 points) and Jyáre Davis (10 points) also put up double figures. Asamoah, who celebrated his birthday Thursday, had eight points and two made three-pointers.

Gianmarco Arletti pours in a three during the second half of Delaware’s loss to Towson Thursday night. Konner Metz/THE REVIEW

The larger issue, however, was simply keeping up with Towson (18-10, 10-5 CAA).

After an early 7-2 Delaware edge, the Blue Hens were mired by turnovers and a defense that couldn’t contain Towson’s high-octane scorers. The Tigers went up 26-11 with 12 straight points, highlighted by two Charles Thomspon slams in a row and punctuated by a Timberlake steal-and-dunk.

The Tigers went on a spree of turnovers, giving the Hens opportunities galore to close the gap. Nelson Jr. had an acrobatic fastbreak lay-in, Reilly hit his first three-pointer and a Davis slam brought the deficit to 35-24 at the under-four timeout.

A Johnny McCoy corner three brought the Hens to within seven, but Towson’s Rahdir Hicks used a fastbreak spin move to secure the final points of the half, putting his team up 42-33 at the break.

It only got worse from there, as Timberlake shifted from drilling 2-of-5 triples to hitting 5-of-5 in the second frame.

Timberlake fired away two threes to begin the second to immediately grasp the momentum. Just minutes later, Nygal Russell (11 points, 3-of-4 from deep) connected twice in the same spot in the corner, pushing the lead to 22. But it was Timberlake, the conference’s fourth leading scorer, who gave the Hens fits all night, rising over defenders to nail contested shots from inside and outside of the arc.

“He’s a really talented guy… he got going, he got confident,” Ingelsby said. “[We] just [need to] do a better job on our switches, having bodies on bodies and not letting him shoot threes.”

The Towson star fueled a memorable performance for his team, helping the Tigers record season-highs in points, made field goals (39), made three-pointers (16) and assists (27).

Towson’s Charles Thompson towers for a rejection on Delaware’s Jameer Nelson Jr Thursday night at SECU Arena. Konner Metz/THE REVIEW

Having lost four of their last five, the Hens are now log jammed in five-way tie for eighth in the CAA at 5-10, meaning they are just a tiebreaker ahead of the dreaded 12th place position, which would likely mean a date with Hampton (3-12 CAA) in the league’s play-in tournament round.

If things go haywire for Ingelsby’s squad, that assignment is a real possibility, especially considering Delaware would lose a one-to-one tiebreaker with Monmouth (5-10 CAA).

A tall task awaits this Saturday: Delaware’s home finale, hosting UNC Wilmington (21-7, 11-4 CAA), a team with plenty to play for that includes a top four spot in the standings (which equals a bye in the tournament’s first full round of play). Trips to North Carolina A&T (7-8 CAA) and Elon (5-10 CAA) are on the horizon for the following week to close the season.

“It was a tough night for us on both ends of the floor,” Ingelsby said. “But we want to be able to watch film, be able to learn from this, and we gotta be ready to finish our homestand with a win on Saturday.”