Too little, too late: The 2023 Oscar nominees

BY JULIA MANSON

Staff Reporter

Throughout 2022, movie-goers have increasingly re-welcomed the cinema with open arms as the whispers of the COVID-19 pandemic slowly fizzled away. This past year showcased the life cycle of the film industry in full force post-pandemic, beginning with multiple blockbuster releases throughout the year, culminating during the famed Academy Awards season.

The nominations for the 95th Oscars ceremony — set for March 12 — were announced on Jan. 24, and, as anticipated, they caused a stir online. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” racked up 11 nominations — the most out of any other film this year.

Users on social media platforms such as Twitter rejoiced over the unprecedented number of nominees of Asian descent, including Michelle Yeoh’s nomination for Best Actress in a leading role and Ke Huy Quan’s nomination for Best Actor in a supporting role. Themes of inclusivity and diversity floated around online discourse, as a variety of nominees should be the standard. Why should the Academy be praised for a stride that should have always been woven into its history?

Despite the move to diversify, the Academy still falls short year after year. For instance, the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite enveloped talk of the award show in 2015 and 2016, when white nominees swept all 20 acting nominations, granted by the Academy. This lack of diversity is inherently systemic, as it parallels the Academy’s own composition.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a body of those connected to the film industry, consisting of more than 10,000 members including actors, directors, producers and filmmakers. Additionally, to become a member of the Academy, there is a lengthy process consisting of two sponsorships by current members, and then membership is voted upon by a Board of Governors. An Oscar nomination can also grant eligibility for membership. However, the inequity among nominees is perpetuated by the Academy, as there are discrepancies about the demographics of the members themselves.

A study conducted in 2013 by the Los Angeles Times revealed that 93% of Academy members were white, with 76% being men. At the time of the study, the Academy had just over 6,000 members, as compared to its current membership of 10,000. Additionally, the Board of Governors serves as “directors” of varied aspects of the Academy, and there are three governors for each of the Academy’s 17 branches. As of 2021, nine out of the 17 branches of the Academy did not have a single member of color in the previous seven years. 20% of the 2022-2023 board of governors are people of color or of Asian descent – it is progress from years past, but it’s still a facet that could be improved upon. It’s evident that the white-washing of the Academy begins with its own members and branches, seeping into not only the Oscar nominations but into the winners’ circle as well.

The failure to diversify the Oscars extends beyond race but to gender as well. Between 2011 and 2021, 89% of nominations were given to white people, the majority of whom were men. Furthermore, only 28.8% of Oscar nominations have gone to women, while 71.1% have gone to men, within this same timeline. This is uniquely evident in the directing category, as only seven women have been nominated for this category in its 95-year history, with only three having won.

However, there have been glimpses of hope for diversity in recent years. In 2020, more award wins were given to minority groups than to white people. The South Korean film “Parasite” took home four Oscars in 2020, more than any other film that year. In 2022, Sian Heder’s “CODA” won best picture, the first feature film to center deaf characters. For the 2023 Oscars, seven actors of color were nominated out of the 20 total acting nominations — with many of these being first-time nominees.

These pulses of diversity should not be showcased as the “token” nomination of a minority group. They must be embedded in the Academy so that diversity can be built upon rather than fluctuating between zero and a few nominations every other year.

To rectify this issue, the Academy must continue to strive for diversification within its nominations. It must continue to elect people of color to their Board of Governors and equate the gender difference among members. If it does not, we should only expect to see more nominations going to white people and men.