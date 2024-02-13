Top 10 movies of 2023

BY ALEX LAVINSON

Staff Writer

BY DANNY TULL

Staff Writer

2023 was a year full of excitement, innovation and, above all, movies! From the culturally significant Barbenheimer event to Disney’s surprising ensemble of box office flops, we are here to sort between all of the movie magic and clutter. Here are our top 10 movies of the year.

10. “Haunted Mansion” – Danny

“Haunted Mansion” is about a group of strangers who are all trapped at Gracey Manor, which happens to be occupied by 999 ghosts. These ghosts range from the mischievous, yet well-meaning “Mariner” and Madame Leota, to the malicious Hatbox Ghost. Throughout the film, the characters must deal with the loss of loved ones, grief and insecurity, all while trying to escape their ghostly prison.

Director Justin Simien (“Dear White People” and “Bad Hair”) lends his experiences in visually portraying existential crises and supernatural elements in an eerie yet relatable way.

9. “Anatomy of a Fall” – Alex

This year’s Palme d’Or winner – arguably the most prestigious film festival award – “Anatomy of a Fall” is a French courtroom drama and mystery that is just as compelling during its runtime as it is afterward. The film follows a woman and her son in the aftermath of a terrible accident, one that places the former on trial for murder.

With each passing line, the audience discovers more and more about the film’s perplexing protagonist through a judicial system that blurs the line between fact and fiction. “Anatomy of a Fall” is one of the most riveting films of the year as it captures the uncertainty of life in a bleak yet heartfelt manner.

8. “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” – Danny

A tale of betrayal, survival and love, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is a prequel to “The Hunger Games” and focuses on the villain of the series, Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). Snow is a young man from the Capitol and must ensure the survival of his tribute, Lucy Gray (Rachel Zegler). The real origins of the Hunger Games are revealed, and we see how Snow becomes the merciless ruler of Panem. Even more, we see what lengths he takes to win.

This film explores the thrilling struggle between self-preservation and what could be true love. It was fun to consider how any rational person might respond to situations in the film, then watch Snow do the complete opposite. Fans of “The Hunger Games” series will love the return of the Games, which (thanks to advanced special effects) are more brutal than before. For everyone else: May the odds be ever in your favor.

7. “Past Lives” – Alex

Rarely is there ever a film that can capture such a loving and honest facet of humanity, especially in this day and age, but “Past Lives” does exactly that. It takes the classic love triangle approach and turns it into something much more thought-provoking and mature.

The decade-spanning drama follows a friendship between two childhood sweethearts, pulled apart in the aftermath of one immigrating from South Korea to the United States. Years later, they reconnect and fall in and out of an overseas relationship that forces them to question their feelings and confront their pasts. “Past Lives” is a slow and searingly beautiful portrait of culture, language and love.

6. “Gran Turismo” – Danny

Based on the real-life experiences of gamer-turned-racer Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), “Gran Turismo” is the dramatized journey of Mardenborough’s rise from a gamer in his bedroom to a professional racer. The cinematography of the racing scenes allows the audience to get up close and personal with the cars. The digital effects artist plays around with perspective to sell the immersive experience, which helps the audience relate to Mardenborough’s emotions every time he gets behind the wheel.

If you’re looking for a heartfelt story about pursuing your dream despite the odds, check out “Gran Turismo.”

5. “Poor Things” – Alex

Greek visionary Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Lobster” and “The Favourite”) is one of my favorite filmmakers. His strange sense of humor and absurdist storytelling have combined to create some of the most creative and hilarious, albeit thematically hopeless, movies of the 2010s. However, his most recent project, “Poor Things,” flips the script on his previously despondent themes.

The film follows an adult woman with the brain of an infant, played expertly by Emma Stone, on her path to self-discovery and empowerment. The dazzling sci-fi fantasy makes the case for why the world, imperfect and depressing as it may be, is still worth exploring and studying. A visual feast and an all-around guffaw, the film’s peculiar beauty is one that lingers and cultivates far beyond its conclusion.

4. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” – Danny

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” served as the conclusion of its respective trilogy. The film tells the tragic backstory of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and one family’s fight to save a member in peril. This is all done through the lens of a sci-fi adventure.

This film feels like it has grown up with its audience, tackling more mature themes than the previous films. Many families deal with trauma, grief and alcoholism, and the Guardians of the Galaxy are no exception.

3. “Nimona” – Danny

“Nimona” is an adaptation of the 2015 graphic novel. It tells a tale of a red-haired shapeshifter that helps restore honor to a disgraced knight who was framed for the murder of his queen. The titular character is genderfluid and faces a lot of fear and distrust when they interact with the public. This can be relatable to anyone who has ever felt unloved or unsafe when trying to be themselves. The focus on self-identity, vibrant colors, a punk rock soundtrack and fluid animation make “Nimona” an epic adventure worth indulging in.

2. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” – Alex

Just when we thought the ravishing frames of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018) couldn’t be topped, “Across the Spider-Verse” proves otherwise. It’s a film that looks like a collection of abstract designs set against paintings, sounds like a heavenly fusion of electronic beats and strings and feels like going on a rollercoaster through space and time.

Featuring a matured and more realized version of Miles Morales, “Across the Spider-Verse” is one of the most thrilling and emotionally impactful audiovisual experiences of the decade. Its only hindrance is a sudden lack of conclusion.

1. “Oppenheimer” – Alex

“Oppenheimer” is one of those rare biopics that doesn’t feel like a biopic at all, but rather an abstract portrait of a man’s brilliant yet complicated mind. It’s not simply a retelling of history, but a subjective essay on one of humanity’s most famous moral conundrums and how the surrounding events still impact us today.

Add some of the best cinematography of the year to a haunting, drumless score and a few of the best performances of the year (most notably from Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.), and you’ve got Christopher Nolan’s best movie since “Inception” (2010).

Honorable mentions: “Barbie,” “Asteroid City,” “Beau Is Afraid,” “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “No Hard Feelings” and “Elemental.”