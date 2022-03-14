Train strikes car stuck on railway track in Newark, charges filed against driver of car

Kevin Travers/THE REVIEW

On Wednesday, March 9, a vehicle stuck on the track at the intersection of West Main Street and New London Avenue in Newark was hit by a train.

The car was on West Main Street when the driver made a left turn and got stuck on the track. Prior to the arrival of the Newark Police Department, good Samaritans and university police officers assisted in removing three occupants, including a nine-year-old from the vehicle.

Soon after, a westbound train struck the vehicle, pushing the vehicle off the tracks and causing damage to a railroad gate arm. The railroad gate arms and warning devices were working properly and alerted the occupants and others assisting them of the approaching train.

The roadway was closed for about four and a half hours while the vehicle was removed and the railroad crossing warning devices were repaired. No one was injured in this collision.

The vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Altima, was operated by a 31-year-old male from New Castle, who was charged with driving while suspended, inattentive driving and driving off the roadway.